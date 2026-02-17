BBE Strengthens Canada's Defence and Arctic Supply Chains with Launch of Licensed Customs Brokerage

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada accelerates investments in Arctic sovereignty, defence modernization, and critical mineral development, Edmonton-based logistics firm BBE has launched a licensed Canadian Customs Brokerage to strengthen the integrity of regulated international supply chains.

Since 1997, BBE has supported complex and high-risk supply chains across northern Canada and now global markets.

The expansion integrates customs brokerage directly into BBE's growing international freight forwarding division, enabling the company to manage highly regulated shipments including defence-related equipment, controlled goods, aerospace components, and critical infrastructure materials through a single accountable Canadian provider.

For nearly five decades, BBE has supported complex and high-risk supply chains across northern Canada and now global markets. The addition of an integrated licensed customs brokerage enhances the company's ability to manage compliance, security, and cross-border coordination at a time when border scrutiny and regulatory oversight are increasing.

"Canada's defence and Arctic strategies depend on secure, reliable movement of equipment and materials across borders," said Heather Stewart, CEO of BBE. "By bringing customs brokerage in-house, we reduce fragmentation and strengthen oversight at one of the most sensitive points in the supply chain, the border."

Border Control as a Strategic Capability

With defence procurement rising and infrastructure development expanding across Canada's North, logistics execution has become a strategic issue. Fragmented freight and customs management can create delays, compliance exposure, and security gaps particularly for shipments involving:

Controlled goods and dual-use technologies

Aerospace and defence components

Critical minerals and energy infrastructure materials

Northern infrastructure and remote project cargo

BBE's integrated model combines international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and northern logistics planning under one coordinated operational structure.

"When customs and freight operate separately, accountability becomes diluted," said Kyle Johnston, President of BBE International. "In regulated sectors, especially defence and Arctic development, that risk is unacceptable. Our integrated approach ensures compliance planning begins at origin and continues through final delivery."

Supporting Canada's Northern and Strategic Industries

Headquartered in Edmonton with deep operational roots in northern Canada, BBE has long supported industries operating in remote and infrastructure-constrained environments. The company works across energy, mining and critical minerals, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, and regulated project cargo sectors.

As federal and provincial governments emphasize Arctic sovereignty, energy security, and domestic industrial resilience, supply chain reliability has become a matter of national competitiveness.

BBE's expanded international freight forwarding team, positioned across Canada, provides multimodal air, ocean, and ground transportation now reinforced by licensed customs brokerage to manage regulatory requirements seamlessly across borders.

About BBE

BBE is a Canadian logistics company that specializes in delivering complex freight solutions across global and underserved markets. Headquartered in Edmonton with deep operational expertise in northern Canada, BBE offers integrated services including international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, remote logistics, and last-mile delivery. Founded in 1977, BBE is trusted by industries that depend on reliability, compliance, and visibility while being backed by advanced digital shipping tools. For more information, visit www.bbe.ca.

SOURCE BBE

Media Contact: Leslie Newell, Email: [email protected], Website: www.bbe.ca