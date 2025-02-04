BBB Industries has unveiled a new name and logo to reflect the company's growth and commitment to its mission: To spread the power of sustainable manufacturing at scale.

DAPHNE, Ala., Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- BBB Industries, LLC (BBB), a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets in North America and Europe, proudly announces its rebrand to TERREPOWER, reflecting the company's continued focus on innovation and its mission to spread the power of sustainable manufacturing at scale.

Since its founding in 1987, BBB has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable products to customers worldwide. Over the past three decades, the company has grown from its roots in automotive remanufacturing to advancing its capabilities in remanufacturing new technologies such as electric vehicles, renewables, and industrial applications. By extending product life cycles and optimizing the use of raw materials, TERREPOWER helps its customers reduce costs while delivering high-performance solutions.

Sustainable manufacturing lies at the core of TERREPOWER's approach. Through advanced remanufacturing, reengineering, and material recovery processes, the company minimizes waste, reduces reliance on raw materials, and enhances resource efficiency. This approach not only supports environmental responsibility but also provides cost-effective, high-quality solutions that help our customers operate more efficiently.

"This is an exciting milestone for us," said Duncan Gillis, BBB's CEO. "TERREPOWER is not just a new name, but a new chapter in our journey. It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration to deliver solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. This rebrand unites our teams under a shared identity and positions us well for future success."

The TERREPOWER name reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation and its role in supporting a more efficient and resource-conscious future. Derived from the French word for "earth," "Terre" signifies a dedication to preserving valuable resources, while "Power" reflects the company's strength and drive to develop smarter, more efficient manufacturing solutions. Bringing those together, TERREPOWER represents the company's focus on creating long-term value for customers by extending product life, optimizing material use, and driving sustainable growth.

This rebrand will roll out globally over the coming months, beginning with updated brand assets and a suite of resources designed to empower employees to embrace the new identity. As part of this transformation, a newly redesigned website will be unveiled in the coming week.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, LLC, is a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, specializing in providing high-quality, reliable products to the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America and Europe, TERREPOWER sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. Founded in 1987, TERREPOWER has a legacy of innovation and a steadfast commitment to advancing the circular economy and extending product lifecycles. A privately held company, TERREPOWER operates corporate centers in Greater Mobile, Alabama; Dallas, Texas; and Brussels, Belgium.

Denise Seale, Director - Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, Tel: +1-251-438-2737, [email protected], www.bbbind.com