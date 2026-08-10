bb.q Chicken Celebrates Partnership with K-pop Star Felix of Stray Kids with Launch of Feel Crunch Chicken in Canada

The sweet and savory menu item will be available at all bb.q Chicken locations across Canada on August 10 -- capitalizing on the rise of K-fandom and culinary culture in Canada.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- bb.q Chicken is launching a new menu item, Feel Crunch Chicken, in celebration of its new partnership with Felix, a member of global K-pop group Stray Kids.

The new flavor is made with a sweet-and-savory caramelized onion sauce and then topped with golden crunchy flakes -- creating a unique combination of flavor and texture.

Ahead of the official launch, bb.q Chicken will begin a soft launch of Feel Crunch Chicken at select locations across Canada on Friday, July 31. Following the soft launch, the new menu item will officially launch nationwide at all bb.q Chicken locations across Canada on Monday, August 10, 2026.

A longtime fan of Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™, Felix has often raved about bb.q Chicken's menu items -- including the crispy Crunch Butter Chicken and the sweet-and-savory Jamaica Sotteok Manna Chicken. Now, he's excited to help bring beloved Korean flavors like Feel Crunch Chicken to Canada for fans to experience for the very first time.

"As global interest in Korean culture continues to grow beyond streaming screens and onto fast casual menus across the country, bb.q Chicken wanted to find an opportunity to celebrate its authentic space in both," said Lim Kim, Marketing Manager at bb.q Chicken Canada. "Felix has a genuine obsession with bb.q Chicken which makes him the perfect fit for this brand ambassador role."

"Feel Crunch was actually handpicked by Felix himself, and it highlights different elements of his favorite bb.q Chicken flavors. We're excited for his fans, and other bb.q Chicken fans in Canada, to taste it for themselves."

The brand's partnership with Felix will continue beyond the launch, as he will serve as the face of the brand. Fans in Canada can expect to see additional campaigns with the global K-pop star both online and in-store.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

bb.q Chicken continues to expand its footprint across Canada, bringing Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ to new communities nationwide. For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchickenca.com.

SOURCE BB.Q Chicken

Youlim Kim, [email protected]