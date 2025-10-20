Baylin Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, October 23, 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) (the "Company") today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 9 AM (Local Time -EST) at the Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto. Chief Executive Officer, Leighton Carroll, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 9 AM (Toronto, ON Local Time EST)

Webcast:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/34SFNFBix4cZpKNiohrXeh/QPTu2ZAawFni9ftqgUUruH

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Baylin Technologies, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_123229/conference_register.html

One on one meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto, ON.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_123229/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=123229

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda".

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations, Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]