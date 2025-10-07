Baylin Technologies Announces Successful Major European Carrier Trial of Next-Generation Antenna Technology at a 250,000 Attendee Event

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strong endorsement from a Tier-1 European carrier who completed live network trials of Galtronics dual-band multibeam antennas in September 2025. This commercially relevant trial again proved our multibeam antenna's superior performance in large-scale live events as the carrier covered both 4G and 5G frequencies with our multibeam outperforming the legacy 4G and mMIMO 5G antennas. The event proved to be a complete success with the festival operators, achieving record data traffic of 40 terabytes of data over four days.

The carrier's video presentation sharing the success of the Galtronics Multibeam can be seen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mR9LXymtoTw

It is recommended that viewers turn on Close Captioning with Auto Translation to their preferred language if they are not native German speakers.

Galtronics multibeam antenna technology is ideal for use in stadiums, at racetracks, festivals and other large indoor and outdoor events. Technically speaking, conventional antennas cover a large area without further differentiation, however, Galtronics dual band multibeam antennas divide the radio cell into independent directional sectors ("beams") and into different frequency ranges. With the Galtronics solution, significantly more people can surf and stream at the same time with stable data rates, even when hundreds of thousands of people are posting, chatting and live streaming at the same time.

Leighton Carroll, Baylin's CEO, stated: "Success like this with a new major European carrier that is highly respected for technical capability across the continent positions the Company for further opportunities and growth. The saying a picture is worth a thousand words seems appropriate, but in this case the video is worth 10,000 words. Our technology really works and customers can see the value it provides."

