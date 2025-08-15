Baylin Technologies to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 21, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) ("Baylin") announces that Leighton Carroll, Baylin CEO, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 20-21, 2025.

Mr. Carroll's presentation will begin at 10 AM ET on August 21, 2025 and can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fz8pI_ILS-WQ8Hyw36cAvA#/registration Following the presentation, Baylin will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. To register for the presentation or for a one-on-one, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free.

Sidoti provides independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies. It is also a leading provider of corporate access through its investor conferences. See www.sidoti.com.

