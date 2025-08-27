Baylin Technologies Announces the Passing of Director, Harold M. Wolkin

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB:BYLTF) ("Baylin" or the "Company") announces the passing of Harold M. Wolkin, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and a respected original member of the Board. Mr. Wolkin was highly regarded for his insights and counsel, as well as his significant contributions to the Company. Mr. Wolkin also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Wolkin had a distinguished career commencing in investments at Crown Life Insurance, followed by investment banking with BMO Capital Markets and then with Dundee Capital Markets. He formerly Co-Chaired the Investment Committee of the UJA. He also served on the boards of many public companies and not-for-profit organizations.

Jeffrey C. Royer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, "we are saddened by the loss of Harold, our Vice Chairman, who faithfully served the Company for 13 years. Harold was a strong and steady supporter of the Company as both a Board member and shareholder. I valued and will miss his advice and counsel, as will many in the Company".

Leighton Carroll, Chief Executive Officer, added "Harold was a mentor, advisor, and terrific advocate for our business. It has been a pleasure getting to work with him these past four years at Baylin. We will miss his insights, counsel, and smart wit. He was truly a lovely person and someone I will miss."

