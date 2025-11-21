Baylin Technologies Announces Increasing Demand from All Domestic Tier One Carriers

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) (OTCQB:BYLTF) (the "Company") today announced that it has received orders from all three Tier One Canadian carriers for its Multibeam antennas and other products totalling approximately $1.7 million dollars.

Baylin's Infrastructure division's Multibeam antennas have been gaining market share globally due to the effectiveness of these products solving the needs of wireless operators for high capacity and high data throughput in high density scenarios. Sales have been expanding in North America as well as in Europe given the value carriers see while getting significant performance improvements in their wireless networks.

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin, said, "A little over four years ago, our Infrastructure group did not sell to all three Canadian tier one operators. Moreover, we lacked product and revenue diversity. Part of our strategy was to develop truly competitively differentiated products underpinned by a strong patent portfolio. We also won and/or strengthened many customer relationships. Our Infrastructure business grew 40% in 2024 and we are seeing further growth this year. I am truly excited about what we're building and we will continue to deliver real value to our customers."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the superior technology, and performance and capabilities of the Galtronics multibeam antenna and the potential for sales opportunities and growth of this product. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

