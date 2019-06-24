Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of a $365,000 Purchase Order for its New Under the Seat Stadium Antennas

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin") (TSX: BYL) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Galtronics USA Inc. ("Galtronics"), has received a $365,000 purchase order for its newly designed Under the Seat MID band MIMO antennas for indoor and outdoor stadium venues.

Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin Technologies, is pleased that Galtronics has successfully developed these innovative antennas and is now actively selling them to the market. "Historically, getting clean signals in stadiums has been difficult. Galtronics' new Under the Seat (UTS) antennas solve that problem by providing wireless capacity from beneath the stadium seating area. They bring a low-power, high-capacity solution to today's demanding wireless users."

The form factors of the Galtronics' UTS antennas are very low-profile and provide impressive 4x4 MIMO coverage for licensed mid band spectrum as well as support for unlicensed 5 GHz Wi-Fi or LAA applications. Galtronics' UTS antennas can be used on their own or ideally paired with Galtronics' new 2x2 MIMO, manual electrical tilt (MET) enabled, stadium handrail antennas. When used together, these two products provide a completely new way of designing stadium coverage. The customer experience while in the venue will be greatly improved because the speed of data throughput will be much faster.

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

About Galtronics

Galtronics is one of the very few antenna companies in the world with design capabilities in three key markets: DAS and Small Cell, Embedded and Mobile. As content drives higher broadband requirements, more complex antenna systems are required to carry this increasing load. The fundamental design elements of antennas can only be satisfied by a limited number of companies in the world. Galtronics exceptional design capabilities, including the unique advantage of leveraging mobile antenna design to work within its distributed antenna systems, sets Galtronics apart from its competitors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" under applicable securities laws, including statements relating to, the customers and potential sales of products by Baylin and assumptions regarding the future performance of Baylin. Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to Baylin. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Baylin's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR. Baylin has made a number of assumptions in making forward-looking statements in this news release. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on reasonable assumptions, an investor cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Baylin cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Baylin undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., kelly.myles@baylintech.com

Related Links

www.baylintech.com

