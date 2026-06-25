BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW PURCHASE ORDERS TOTALLING OVER $9 MILLION CAD FOR ITS GENESIS AMPLIFIERS

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) is pleased to announce that its Advantech Wireless subsidiary has recently received purchase orders totalling over $9 million CAD for its Genesis C- and Ku-band Solid-State Power Amplifiers ("SSPA's") ranging from 200W to 500W.

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies commented, "Demand for our Genesis SSPAs continues to accelerate as commercial and defense customers invest in next-generation satellite communications infrastructure. These orders demonstrate the confidence our customers have in the reliability and capabilities of our newest amplifier products."

Advantech Wireless' SSPA's are foundational for satellite communications ("SATCOM") and teleports, with C-band and Ku-band systems being the industry standard for ground station uplinks, broadcasting, and military communications. The Genesis-series SSPAs (and BUCs/SSPBs) utilize advanced Gallium Nitride ("GaN") technology to provide high linearity, modularity, and fail-safe redundancy for mission-critical operations.

ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company focused on the research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. For more information, visit www.baylintech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified

generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the technical capabilities of Advantech's high-power solid-state amplifiers. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations, Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]