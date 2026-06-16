BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES ITS NEWLY ACQUIRED SUBSIDIARY, KAELUS AB, RECEIVED $12.6 MILLION IN NEW ORDERS DURING THE MONTH OF MAY 2026

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) is pleased to announce that its newly acquired Kaelus AB subsidiary's order intake was $12.6M CAD in the month of May. The purchase orders received from key markets reflect continued demand for Kaelus' diversified RF product lines.

Base station antennas and synchronization solutions were the top performing product categories highlighting Kaelus' ongoing investment in network infrastructure and the quality and breadth of products offered in the Kaelus portfolio.

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies commented, "This is an important and transformative acquisition for Baylin. Seeing such a positive proof point so early in our ownership speaks volumes to the quality of Kaelus' operations. Customers speak with their wallets, and you only see this level of volume if you are doing things customers truly value. While May was certainly exceptional in terms of order flow, seeing this strong backlog is a terrific start to our journey together."

ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company focused on the research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. For more information, visit www.baylintech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely", "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, which is intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Acquisition and the related financings. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including assumptions regarding the ability to complete the Acquisition and related financings on the terms and timelines anticipated and by satisfying the required conditions to completion.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include risks related to the failure to complete the Acquisition and related financing, satisfy closing conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Unless required by applicable law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations, Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]