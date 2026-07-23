Baylin Technologies Announces $1.7 Million Order for High-Power GaN Amplifiers from U.S. Defense Communications Contractor

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin" or the "Company") (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) today announced that its Advantech Wireless Technologies business has received new orders valued at approximately CAD $1.7 million for high-power solid-state power amplifiers ("SSPAs") from a US based defense contractor specializing in communications systems engineering, design and integration for U.S. military and commercial applications.

The latest orders include high power S-Band and L/S-Band GaN SSPAs. These underscore the customer's continued confidence in Advantech Wireless' high-performance amplifier technology and capabilities supporting advanced military and commercial communications systems.

"Defense is a major strategic thrust of our Advantech Wireless business. Seeing repeat customers placing sizable orders demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance solutions for mission-critical communications applications," said Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies. "We are pleased to see repeat demand for our S-Band and L/S-Band amplifier technologies and believe this order reflects the growing opportunities for our products across defense and other high-reliability communications markets."

The latest orders are expected to be fulfilled in accordance with the customer's delivery requirements.

ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company focused on the research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. For more information, visit www.baylintech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results.

Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the technical capabilities of Advantech's high-power solid-state amplifiers. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the technical capabilities of Advantech's high-power solid-state amplifiers. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information contact: Investor Relations, Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]