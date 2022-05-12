Baylin Announces Voting Results From The 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

May 12, 2022, 17:30 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each matter presented at the Meeting are outlined below.
There were 56,168,293 common shares of the Company represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 70.13% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.
On a vote by way of ballot, each of the six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|
Nominee
|
Votes in Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Janice Davis
|
55,805,595
|
99.83
|
92,324
|
0.17
|
Barry Reiter
|
55,807,120
|
99.84
|
90,799
|
0.16
|
Jeffrey Royer
|
55,670,623
|
99.59
|
227,296
|
0.41
|
David Saska
|
55,806,820
|
99.84
|
91,099
|
0.16
|
Donald Simmonds
|
55,807,423
|
99.84
|
90,496
|
0.16
|
Harold Wolkin
|
55,817,073
|
99.86
|
80,846
|
0.14
On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company.
|
Votes in Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
55,821,287
|
99.85
|
84,649
|
0.15
On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders approved the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company, including the amendments to the Plan described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.
|
Votes in Favour
|
Votes Against
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
55,584,156
|
99.44
|
313,763
|
0.56
Baylin is a diversified global wireless technology company. We focus on research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.
For further information: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]
