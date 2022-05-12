Baylin Announces Voting Results From The 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each matter presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 56,168,293 common shares of the Company represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 70.13% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.

Matter 1: Election of Directors

On a vote by way of ballot, each of the six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Janice Davis 55,805,595 99.83 92,324 0.17 Barry Reiter 55,807,120 99.84 90,799 0.16 Jeffrey Royer 55,670,623 99.59 227,296 0.41 David Saska 55,806,820 99.84 91,099 0.16 Donald Simmonds 55,807,423 99.84 90,496 0.16 Harold Wolkin 55,817,073 99.86 80,846 0.14

Matter 2: Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company.

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage 55,821,287 99.85 84,649 0.15

Matter 3: Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders approved the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company, including the amendments to the Plan described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 55,584,156 99.44 313,763 0.56

ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a diversified global wireless technology company. We focus on research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

