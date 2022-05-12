Baylin Announces Voting Results From The 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Baylin Technologies Inc.

May 12, 2022

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each matter presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 56,168,293 common shares of the Company represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 70.13% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.

Matter 1:        Election of Directors

On a vote by way of ballot, each of the six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Janice Davis

55,805,595

99.83

92,324

0.17

Barry Reiter

55,807,120

99.84

90,799

0.16

Jeffrey Royer

55,670,623

99.59

227,296

0.41

David Saska

55,806,820

99.84

91,099

0.16

Donald Simmonds

55,807,423

99.84

90,496

0.16

Harold Wolkin

55,817,073

99.86

80,846

0.14
Matter 2:        Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company.

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

55,821,287

99.85

84,649

0.15
Matter 3:        Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders approved the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company, including the amendments to the Plan described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Votes in Favour

Votes Against

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

55,584,156

99.44

313,763

0.56
ABOUT BAYLIN

Baylin is a diversified global wireless technology company. We focus on research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

