Baylin Technologies Antennas Selected for Deployment in Stadiums Hosting the Upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (OTCQB: BYLTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its multibeam antennas have been selected for deployment for FIFA World Cup Events in Canada, the United States and Mexico and it has extended the time to secure debt financing for its acquisition of Kaelus AB.

FIFA World Cup

Galtronics, a global leader in advanced antenna and RF solutions, today announced that its high-performance multibeam antennas will be deployed in stadiums hosting matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. These deployments will enable seamless, high-capacity wireless connectivity for millions of fans, broadcasters, and venue operators during the world's most watched sporting event.

As part of the stadium connectivity infrastructure, Galtronics' multibeam and high-efficiency antenna platforms will support critical wireless services, including 5G, public safety networks, broadcast communications, and in-stadium fan connectivity. The deployment ensures reliable, high-speed coverage in some of the most demanding RF environments in the world.

"The FIFA World Cup represents the pinnacle of global sporting events, and connectivity is now as essential to the fan experience as the match itself," said Leighton Carroll, CEO at Galtronics. "We are proud that Galtronics antennas have been selected to power wireless performance in the host stadiums in Canada, the US, and Mexico; delivering the capacity, reliability, and efficiency required at this unprecedented scale."

Galtronics' antenna solutions are specifically engineered to address the extreme density and performance requirements of modern stadiums, where tens of thousands of fans simultaneously share video, access apps, and engage with real-time digital services. The company's advanced designs enable:

Superior coverage and capacity in high-density seating areas

Enhanced spectrum efficiency for mobile network operators

Reliable connectivity for mission-critical communications

Improved fan experiences through faster, more consistent wireless service

This global deployment reinforces Galtronics' position as a trusted partner to mobile network operators, neutral host providers, and stadium integrators worldwide.

"The selection of Galtronics antennas for World Cup stadiums reflects our continued leadership in delivering RF solutions for the world's most demanding venues," added Leighton Carroll. "We look forward to helping connect fans, teams, and broadcasters to every moment that matters."

The FIFA World Cup is expected to host over five million in person stadium attendees and over six billion viewers are anticipated worldwide, making it one of the most connectivity-intensive events ever staged.

Acquisition of Kaelus AB

The Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") governing the terms of the proposed acquisition of Kaelus AB (the "Acquisition") has been amended to extend the time to allow the Company to satisfy the "Financing Condition" from February 28 to March 31, 2026. The Financing Condition is a condition of the Agreement that entitles the Company and the sellers to terminate the Agreement if the Company is unable to raise an amount in cash sufficient to pay the cash portion of the purchase price payable at closing, to repay in full all outstanding indebtedness to its principal lender and to pay all third-party expenses associated with the Acquisition and the financing, or approximately $42 million in total.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the quality and performance of the multibeam antennas. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

