Bausch Health Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to responsible, ethical and sustainable operations in 2019. In addition to outlining initiatives and key performance indicators in 2019, the report features an early look at 2020 efforts, including the Company's COVID-19 response efforts in the first half of 2020 and its Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives.

"Now more than ever, we recognize the increased importance of corporate citizenship in creating an environment where our employees, our customers, our partners and our communities can thrive," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "As we continue to improve sustainability and raise the bar on our ethical, social and operational standards, we are furthering our mission to improve lives and advance global health."

The 2019 CSR report also includes other global efforts in the Company's five key commitment areas: operate with integrity; respect the environment; advance global health and patient care; improve communities; and support employee growth and well-being. Additionally, the report includes the highlights of charitable giving efforts directed by the Bausch Foundation, as detailed in the Bausch Foundation Inaugural Activity Report released earlier this month.

2019 CSR highlights include:

Reductions in energy usage, water usage, waste production and carbon emissions at Bausch Health facilities

Establishment of Energy Efficiency Group (EEG) to analyze and improve energy consumption globally



Installation of new nitrogen-generating plant in Waterford, Ireland , reducing future carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 200 tons per year

, reducing future carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 200 tons per year Collaborations, financial contributions and product donations to global charitable health organizations and patient advocacy groups

Continued commitment to patient access and responsible pricing, including that the average annual price increase for branded prescription products would be set at no greater than single digits

Continuing to support provider education, research grants and charitable organizations devoted to improving patient care and quality of life, and advancing the safety and effectiveness of healthcare products

The full report can be viewed in the Responsibility section of Bausch Health's website at https://www.bauschhealth.com/responsibility.

