Bausch Health Announces Resolution Of BRYHALI® (Halobetasol Propionate) Lotion, 0.01%, Intellectual Property Litigation With Glenmark

Under the terms of the agreement, beginning 2026 (or earlier under certain circumstances), Glenmark will have the option to market a royalty-free generic version of BRYHALI Lotion, should it receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

The parties have agreed to dismiss all litigation related to BRYHALI Lotion, and all intellectual property protecting BRYHALI Lotion remains intact. Bausch Health remains confident in the strength of the BRYHALI Lotion patents, and we will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio includes several leading acne, anti-fungal and corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses products. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

1Loss of exclusivity may be earlier under certain circumstances.

