EXETER, N.H., Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bauer Hockey, the world's leading hockey equipment manufacturer and the No. 1 brand in the game, announced today the appointment of Gillian Meek as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Bauer Hockey.

"Gillian joins us with a valuable combination of successful leadership experience across a range of global brands and the core values of team and consumer first that are fundamental to Bauer Hockey," said Ed Kinnaly, CEO of Peak Achievement Athletics and Bauer Hockey. "She's a great addition to our team, and I'm excited for what's ahead for Bauer Hockey under her leadership."

With more than two decades of executive and global brand management experience, Gillian will lead the Bauer brand and business, including strategy development and operating execution. Most recently, Gillian served as CEO of Kamik Canada, Inc., where she built an executive leadership team under a new ownership structure and developed a growth plan centered on consumer product, marketing, and distribution.

Prior to Kamik, she led the turnaround at the Keds brand as Global President. She drove profitability growth and expanded the brand's international presence into strategic markets, including new geographies and through women's empowerment leadership and positioning. She also held senior roles at Wolverine Worldwide, Stride Rite, Timberland, and Reebok.

"It's an honor and privilege to join such an iconic brand and company that's been driving performance and elevating protection for almost 100 years," Meek said. "I'm looking forward to building on this success and commitment to our athletes with the Bauer team as we continue to drive innovation through our brand, RD&D, product, and marketing."

Gillian earned an MBA from Babson College and completed her undergraduate studies in finance and economics at Western University. She starts September 2 with Bauer Hockey and is based at the company's corporate office in Exeter, N.H.

Bauer Hockey is the world's most recognized designer, marketer, and manufacturer of hockey equipment and is the No. 1 brand in hockey. Founded in Kitchener, Ontario, in 1927, Bauer Hockey developed the first skate with a blade attached to a boot, forever changing the game. Since then, Bauer Hockey has continued to develop the most sought-after products in the industry, including the widely successful SUPREME®, VAPOR® and NEXUS® lines of products. For more information, visit www.Bauer.com .

