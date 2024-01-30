BATTER UP: SUNSET GRILL PANCAKE TUESDAY - $1 PANCAKES IN SUPPORT OF CANCER RESEARCH

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. is gearing up for its annual Pancake Tuesday fundraiser in support of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) on February 13, 2024.

On this day, guests may enjoy Sunset Grill's signature buttermilk pancakes for only a loonie in support of CCS and Canadians living with cancer. All Sunset Grill franchised locations across Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick will be participating in the event.

A $1 contribution will be made to CCS from each Sunset Grill pancake sold to help fund important research and programs for people affected by cancer and their families. 2024 marks the restaurant chain's 14th year hosting the fundraiser.

"Sunset Grill has always been dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve," said Angelo Christou, founder and CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "Now entering our 14th year, our Pancake Tuesday fundraiser is an event we very much look forward to as it brings people together in support of such an important cause."

To date, more than $191,000 has been raised for CCS since the launch of the campaign in 2009.

"The annual Pancake Tuesday fundraiser is such a fantastic (and delicious!) way to bring communities together and raise funds to support those impacted by cancer," said Michelle Duggan, VP, Partnerships, Canadian Cancer Society. "The Canadian Cancer Society is grateful for this initiative and the dedication of the Sunset Grill team for raising awareness for our cause and organization."

For schools and organizations looking to place bulk orders of pancakes, Sunset Grill has published a pre-order form on its website sunsetgrill.ca/pancake-tuesday/ Orders must be received no later than February 9, 2024, at 3 p.m.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all-day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurant features fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunset Grill has since expanded to 100 locations across Canada and is continuously growing. For franchising opportunities or to learn more, visit sunsetgrill.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

