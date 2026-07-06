Bath & Body Works Introduces 'Fruit Fusion' Franchise with Hilary Duff as Campaign Ambassador and Creative Partner

Juicy, fruit-forward body care delivering real hydration hits stores and BathandBodyWorks.ca on July 6

Three things to know:

New franchise: Fruit Fusion combines four brand-new, juicy fragrances with fruit fueled benefits.

Fruit Fusion combines four brand-new, juicy fragrances with fruit fueled benefits. Brand milestone: The launch brings Bath & Body Works' Consumer First Formula to life with brand reinvigoration and innovative products.

The launch brings Bath & Body Works' Consumer First Formula to life with brand reinvigoration and innovative products. Star power: Hilary Duff joins as brand ambassador and creative partner, a longtime fan of the brand who brings her body-positive confidence and cross-generational appeal to the campaign as its star.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Bath & Body Works is launching Fruit Fusion, a juicy new body care franchise built around fruit-forward fragrance and real, lasting hydration, with actress, singer and cultural icon Hilary Duff as brand ambassador and creative partner.

Fruit Fusion is a clear expression of Bath & Body Works' Consumer First Formula, the brand's strategic transformation plan places the consumer at the center of every decision, uniting product innovation, elevated design and a culturally relevant campaign leveraging Hilary Duff.

Bath & Body Works new Fruit Fusion collection. (CNW Group/Bath & Body Works Canada) Bath & Body Works introduces its new “Fruit Fusion” collection featuring Hilary Duff as the campaign ambassador and creative partner. (CNW Group/Bath & Body Works Canada)

Fruit Fusion will be launching July 6 online and in stores across the U.S. and Canada. The lineup features four juicy, on-trend scents: Watermelon Whirl, Tangerine Twirl, Berry Bliss and Banana Blend. Forms include All Day Moisture Body Wash, Smooth & Soothe Body Cream, Perfume Mist for Body & Hair, Lip Oil, PocketSpray Hand Sanitizer and more, allowing customers to personalize routines through layering.

A longtime Bath & Body Works fan, Duff serves as a creative partner in bringing the collection to life. Coming off her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature, she brings real confidence to the campaign, an energy woven throughout the creative. Her body-positivity and genuine love of Bath & Body Works products align naturally with Fruit Fusion, which centers on feeling good and building routines that work. Much like Bath & Body Works, she is appearing in a fresh, energized way, making this a true partnership between two like-minded brands.

"For me, it's always about feeling good in your own skin and choosing what works for you," Duff said. "I look for products that work with my routine and provide real benefits. Fruit Fusion by Bath & Body Works fits into that perfectly. The scents are joyful, the products actually deliver, and it's something I genuinely look forward to using."

This summer, Duff returns to touring for the first time in 18 years, with a new album and a new chapter that has reignited fan devotion across generations. Bath & Body Works, itself on a path of brand evolution under new leadership, recognized the alignment.

"Fruit Fusion is a clear example of our Consumer First Formula in action," said Veronique Gabai, chief brand & product officer of Bath & Body Works. "We're focused on creating high-quality, innovative products that deliver real performance and make people feel good, while showing up in ways that feel authentic and relevant. This launch brings that together, from innovation and design to the partnership with Hilary, in a way that genuinely connects with our customers."

The Fruit Fusion formulas are dermatologist-approved, vegan and made without sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. They pair perfumer-crafted fragrances with skin-focused ingredients including shea butter, coconut oil and hyaluronic acid to deliver more hydrated skin that feels soft and smooth while helping maintain the natural moisture barrier. The launch also introduces bright, playful packaging with new bottle architecture and soft-touch finishes.

At the center of the launch is a 360-degree marketing campaign, one of the most comprehensive in the brand's history. Duff brings the collection into her everyday routine across her Instagram and TikTok channels, reaching more than 30 million followers, reinforcing the authenticity of the partnership and showing how Fruit Fusion fits naturally into daily life.

Fruit Fusion is designed as a long-term franchise, with new scents and formats planned over time. It is the latest proof point of where Bath & Body Works is headed: a brand that leads with performance, shows up in culture, and builds products consumers come back to every day.

For more information and to shop all Fruit Fusion products, visit www.bathandbodyworks.ca.

FRUIT FUSION PRODUCT DETAILS

Fruit Fusion features four vibrant, fruit-forward scents, Watermelon Whirl (sugared watermelon, fresh juice, soft musk), Tangerine Twirl (bright tangerine, juicy citrus, solar burst), Berry Bliss (sweet berry, tart pomegranate, sheer woods), and Banana Blend (whipped banana, smooth vanilla, radiant amber), each available across a full lineup of body care and fragrance products.

Fruit Fusion is available in the following formats with prices ranging from $5.95 to $20.95: All Day Moisture Body Wash, Perfume Mist for Body & Hair, Smooth & Soothe Body Cream, 48H Moisturizing Body Lotion, Hand Cream, Mini Perfume Mist, Lip Oil, PocketSpray, Coin Purse, Charms, PocketSpray Holder.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand's beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works' body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand's famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high-quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, and online at bathandbodyworks.ca.

SOURCE Bath & Body Works Canada

For Bath & Body Works press inquiries, please contact: Monica Barbaro, Account Manager, [email protected]