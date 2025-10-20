LAVAL, QC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Proudly Canadian and based in Laval, Bassé Nuts, a company known for its premium nut and snack mixes, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Nestlé Canada. This collaboration brings Coffee Crisp and Turtles, two iconic Canadian chocolate brands, into the snack aisle like never before, remixed as flavour-packed, affordable, gourmet nut blends.

Bassé has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and sustainable practices. With this new partnership, the company takes a bold step toward expanding its reach and connecting with nostalgic Canadian consumers. "This partnership marks a major milestone in our growth. We're proud to collaborate with such an iconic brand as Nestlé to deliver snacks that are both delicious and unique," says Executive Vice-President Elie Cohen.

The Coffee Crisp mix will premiere at Costco starting in October 2025, followed by a broader rollout for the first two nut mixes at Maxi, Loblaws, on Amazon and bassenuts.ca, and eventually at Sobeys and IGA.

Looking ahead to 2026, Bassé is already planning further expansion, including distribution by new national retailers and the introduction of additional Nestlé-inspired flavours for even more twists on the classic Bassé mixes. These new limited-edition blends will further elevate the company's product offering and respond to growing demand for snacks that balance taste, convenience, and innovation.

About Bassé

Founded in Quebec, Bassé is a proudly Canadian, family-run business with over 35 years of experience crafting high-quality nut and snack blends. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Laval, and thanks to its employees and collaborators, the company serves markets across Canada and internationally, with a focus on setting trends and offering exciting snacks. Bassé is committed to delivering premium products while prioritizing innovation, quality, and social responsibility.

