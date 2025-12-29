BARRANCO PLANS WORK PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) (FWB: 314) is pleased to announce that it has it has engaged a team to complete a mineral sampling program on its mineral claims located on Reserve Island, Ontario. The team is will be led by Mark Brazeau, a Professional Prospector with over 30 years of experience in Northern Ontario, and overseen by Jim Atkinson, Professional Geologist with over 50 years of experience, who will act as QP (Qualified Person) and such visit the sampling site, review lab results, and submit a certification letter.

The team plans to focus on the two historic areas, and expect to retrieve approximately 100 samples, which will be GPS tagged, and processed at the mineral processing facility in Timmins, Ontario. The sampling program is expected to commence in early spring 2026 as soon as weather conditions permit.

"As previously stated, we now have completed a detailed mapping of our claims, and reviewed historical data. Our conclusion is a mineral sampling program is well justified. As we such, we have engaged a professional team to undertake this assignment as soon as possible," said Reno J Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer of Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Next Steps

The Company will provide an update as to a sampling program start date, and expected date for receipt of certified results when available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward- looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Reno J Calabrigo,

Chief Executive Officer,

[email protected],

www.barrancogold.com

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp