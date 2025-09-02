Barranco Gold Engages Rio Minerals to Commence Phase Two Exploration at King Project, British Columbia

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Rio Minerals Limited ("Rio Minerals") to undertake the second phase of exploration at the Company's 100%-owned King Property, located in the Nicola and Similkameen Mining Divisions of south-central British Columbia. The King Property comprises nine contiguous mineral claims totaling 3,456 hectares.

The Phase Two program follows the successful 2020 and 2023 work programs, which identified multiple gold and copper anomalies across the Central, East, and South grids. Previous soil and rock sampling returned strongly anomalous values, including up to 1,830 ppb gold, 166 ppm copper, and 860 ppb gold in soils (see NI 43-101 Technical Report, November 22, 2023).

Phase Two Exploration Program:

Under the terms of the agreement, the contractor will:

Expand and resample the Central and East grids to further define gold and copper anomalies.

Conduct systematic surveys over the King 6 and King 8 MINFILE showings.

Undertake ground geophysics across the Central and East grids once expanded.

Submit all geochemical samples to Actlabs in Kamloops for 30 g Au fire assays with ICP-MS multi-element analysis.

Render new geophysical data into 3D GIS imagery for drill target generation.

Cover the entire Main and East Grids with approximately 80 km of continuous ground magnetic surveys.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to advance the King Project with Rio Minerals, who have extensive technical experience in British Columbia exploration," stated Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO of Barranco Gold Mining Corp. "With multiple gold and copper anomalies already outlined in soils, rocks, and stream sediments, the Phase Two program is designed to refine these targets into priority drill locations. This is an important step toward unlocking the potential of the King Property in a proven mining district that hosts both past producers and current gold deposits."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its 100%- owned King Property in British Columbia. The project is strategically located between the historical Brenda Mine to the east and the Elk Gold Mine to the west, in a prolific mineralized belt. Barranco is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration and responsible development. Mineralization on adjacent properties may not be indicative of the mineralization on Barranco Gold Mining Corp's property.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the scope, objectives, timing, and expected outcomes of the Phase II exploration program. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, regulatory approvals, operating risks, availability of personnel and equipment, weather, market conditions, and geological uncertainties. Barranco does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Reno J Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], www.barrancogold.com, (647) 402-0957