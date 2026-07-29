BARRANCO ANNOUNCES INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) (FWB: 314) (OTCQB: BRGMF) announces that it has entered into an investor relations and communications agreement dated July 27, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC ("ATLCP"), an independent, arm's-length service provider.

The engagement commenced on July 27, 2026 and has an initial term of twelve months, expected to end on July 26, 2027, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the Agreement. Barranco will pay ATLCP a cash fee of US$5,000 per month, for aggregate compensation of US$60,000 over the initial term. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In connection with the engagement, the Company has also granted ATLCP 88,000 stock options (the "Options"), subject to the terms of the Agreement, the Company's stock option plan and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Options are exercisable to purchase 88,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.80 per Share for a term of two (2) years from the date of grant, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and applicable securities laws.

ATLCP will assist with investor communications, message development, shareholder follow-up, financial-community coordination, investor inquiries, management meetings and the dissemination of Company-approved public information. Outreach may be conducted through telephone calls, email, in-person and virtual meetings, ATLCP's investor database and brokerage-community contacts, news releases, websites, social media and other digital communication channels. ATLCP will not conduct market-making activities or engage another person to conduct such activities on behalf of Barranco.

The services will be led by David Kugelman, President of ATLCP. ATLCP's business address is Two Ballpark Center, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30339, USA. ATLCP may be contacted at [email protected] or 866-692-6847. Mr. Kugelman may be contacted at [email protected] or 404-281-8556. To the Company's knowledge, neither ATLCP nor its principal hold any securities of the Company other than the Options issued under the Agreement.

About Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company advancing the King Gold Project in British Columbia's Spences Bridge Gold Belt - 3,200 hectares across eight 100%-owned mineral claims. Its shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BAR), the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: BRGMF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 314). Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Reno J. Calabrigo

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Reno J Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 210-233 West 1st Street, North Vancouver, British Columbia, V7M 1B3, www.barrancogold.com; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT, David Kugelman | Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC, 866-692-6847 | 404-281-8556 | [email protected]