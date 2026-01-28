BAROMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES NEW FUND NAME AND BENCHMARK CHANGE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Barometer Capital Management Inc. (Barometer), the manager, and trustee of the Barometer Global Equity Fund (the Fund), announced today that the name of the Fund has changed to the "Barometer International Equity Fund". Additionally, the benchmark for the Fund will be expanded to a 50 / 50 blend of the MSCI World Index ex-USA Index (C$) and the MSCI All Country World Index ex USA Index (C$), effective as of February 2, 2026.

These changes are intended to reflect more accurately how Barometer manages the investment portfolio of the Fund as it only invests in publicly listed securities outside of the U.S. markets, which is an international rather than a global perspective.

The benchmark of the Fund is also being changed to more properly reflect this international perspective and is not expected to have any impact on the costs the Fund will incur.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund as a result of these changes.

About Barometer

Barometer Capital Management Inc. is a Canadian-owned discretionary investment management firm with a wide range of investment products and services, including separately managed accounts, the Barometer Private Pools, the Barometer Group of Funds and investment advisory services to broker/dealers via an investment management platform.

For further information please contact: Ron Kelterborn, Chief Compliance Officer, Barometer Capital Management Inc., Telephone: (416) 601-1683, E-mail: [email protected]