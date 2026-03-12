MONTREAL, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Barlow Metal Inc. the ("Corporation" or "Barlow") is pleased to announce the appointment of Denis V. Lachance as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lachance will ensure the continuity of operations and the advancement of development activities for the Iron Hills Project following the resignation of Simon Britt, who had held these responsibilities since September 2024.

Mr. Lachance, a graduate of Laval University in mining engineering, has more than 40 years of experience in conducting feasibility studies, due diligence, and the development and operation of major base and precious metals mining projects in Canada and internationally.

During his career, he has held several management and executive positions with Falconbridge Limited, Noranda Mines, Xstrata Nickel, Koniambo Nickel and X2 Resources. Most recently, at Radisson Mining Resources, he served as Chairman of the Board from 2016 to 2024 and as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer from September 2022 to June 2024.

Mr. Lachance rejoined Barlow in 2025 as a member of the Technical Committee. He will work closely with the Board of Directors to advance Barlow's strategic priorities, including the development of the Iron Hills Project.

Guy Dufresne, Chairman of the Board, said:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Simon Britt for the good work he has accomplished. Denis, who has been involved with Barlow in various capacities for more than 12 years, has accepted the challenge of bringing the Iron Hills Project into production. I am confident that he has the talent and experience required to successfully achieve this objective."

About Barlow Metal Inc.

Barlow Metal Inc., a private company founded in 1987, has three (3) 100%-owned iron properties namely Iron Hills, Adam River and Orvilliers, located 130km NNW of the town of Amos in the Abitibi region and 75 km WSW of the town of Matagami in Northern Quebec, Canada. From 2002 to 2025, the Corporation spent in excess of C$12M of private funds in exploration, metallurgical test work and engineering studies mainly on the Iron Hills project.

The Technical Report for the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Iron Hills Project in Western Abitibi, Québec, prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and available on SEDAR+, presents a favorable assessment for the construction of mining and processing facilities to produce DRPF iron ore concentrate from the Iron Hills Project.

Visit our website at www.barlowmetal.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation 's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Barlow expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements may include among other things, Management's expectations regarding the Iron Hills Project, its purpose, , including evaluating the potential to produce a DR grade product. These statements are necessarily based on a number of management's beliefs, assumptions, and opinions as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements should management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, change, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact: Denis V. Lachance, President and CEO, Barlow Metal Inc., Tel: +1-819-806-3340, Email: [email protected]