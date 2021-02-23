Barco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Continued Domination of the Wireless Content Sharing Market

"Barco incorporates leading-edge technologies in its solutions to enhance its product performance and value," said Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst. "It demonstrates a strong commitment to delivering easy-to-use, yet reliable and enterprise-grade collaboration solutions. Barco has continued to build on the success of its ClickShare design to introduce the innovative ClickShare Conference solution in 2020. Offered in several variants, this product line addresses multiple room sizes and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) needs to create bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) experiences. It enables both video conferencing and shared content to be streamed to room displays and remote participants' devices."

The still-popular ClickShare Button, which wirelessly connects user devices and room computing devices to displays, is now accompanied by the ClickShare Collaboration App. The downloadable ClickShare Collaboration App for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS addresses BYOD and device fragmentation in meeting rooms and enables contactless collaboration by allowing users to join and host content sharing sessions via an app on their own device.

Barco presents the scale, stability, resources, accountability, and consistent excellence that businesses seek in a technology partner. Offering a robust catalog of projection, display, collaboration, and image processing technologies, Barco maintains a worldwide customer base that includes 70 percent of the Fortune 500 companies and 40 percent of the Fortune 1000. In addition, its wide footprint generates diverse revenue streams across its healthcare, entertainment, and enterprise divisions along with its operating theaters in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

"ClickShare's popularity has influenced a variety of similar products from competitors, but few portfolios can match the range of its ClickShare portfolio, with different models to match any meeting room type or size," noted Arnold. "In comparison to the majority of its competitors, Barco is firmly entrenched in its markets and is steadily working towards achieving its stated objective of becoming a hardware, software, and service company that builds meaningful relationships with its customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

