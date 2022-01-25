VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Barclay Insurance Services Inc, one of British Columbia's leading benefits consulting firms, announced today that it will merge with Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB). The combined company is the largest independent employee-owned benefit consulting firm in Canada.

Founded in 1990 by Eric Barclay, Barclay Insurance Services brings an experienced approach to over 200 employee benefits, group retirement, and individual insurance clients in British Columbia. Headquartered in Vancouver, Barclay Insurance Services focuses on small to medium size businesses developing cost effective strategies to support clients and their financial goals. Eric brings over 35 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, having consulted with hundreds of organizations on their strategic planning.

With respect to this announcement, Eric, President of Barclay Insurance Services, noted that "Merging with Sterling Capital Brokers comes at an important time for many of our clients who are looking for new technology to unlock process efficiencies and cost savings. The combined company will bring an innovative set of services to the British Columbia market. We are excited and proud to be the newest addition to the SCB family".

"Our business continues to grow at an unprecedented pace with organic client acquisitions outpacing all previous years, coupled with a total of 7 mergers in 2021! Sterling is excited to continue our national growth as we add team Barclay to our growing family. Eric and his team bring an impressive skillset which will continue to push Sterling to offer best in class service and consulting to our clients" said SCB Co-founder and Global Head of Sales, Stefan Ionescu. "SCB is excited to start working with Eric and his exceptional team".

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firm that specializes in servicing SME's and Multi-National Enterprise clients across Canada. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provides rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

SOURCE Sterling Capital Brokers

For further information: President of Sterling Capital Brokers, John Griffin, [email protected], 647-824-3433