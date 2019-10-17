Barbecue Fundraiser Event in Woodstock to sound alarm on mental health cuts

LONDON, ON, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 133 will host a barbecue fundraiser to raise awareness of the effects of Ford government cuts to mental health services on Woodstock-area residents with mental health and addictions issues.

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019 Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Location: 12 Perry Street, Woodstock

Organizers of the barbecue say life for Ontarians with mental health and addictions issues has got even tougher since Doug Ford took office, having cancelled the minimum wage hike planned for January 1 and slashed Ontario Works and ODSP rates. They add that access to affordable housing is virtually impossible, with long housing wait lists getting even longer.

"Premier Ford has only been in office a little more than a year, and already cuts are taking a grave toll on our mental health care system and our communities," said Local 133 president Tischa Forster "We've got to get the message out – loud and clear – that with more supports needed for mental health and addictions care, we need more funding, not less.

"Awareness and giving back to our community is what this barbecue is all about," Forster added. "All proceeds will go to Operation Sharing, which offers a number of community services, including services for the homeless and those with addictions issues."

OPSEU Local 133 represents community mental health and addictions care workers and professionals.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Tischa Forster, 519-777-5969

