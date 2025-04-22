Banyan Group Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58), a leader in sustainable hospitality, unveils its 2024 Sustainability Report—One Banyan, One Sustainable Future. The 19th edition reports on the Group's advancements in driving action and impact across key environmental, social, and economic dimensions, reaffirming sustainability as a core foundation of its business.

Guided by its founding mission of 'Embracing the Environment, Empowering People' and the belief that travel can be a force for good, the Group's key progress in 2024 include:

Highlights from Banyan Group’s 2024 Sustainability Report

Accelerating decarbonisation and energy transition : In line with its ongoing commitment to addressing the business' environmental impact, Banyan Group continued to invest in energy-efficient infrastructure and on-site renewable energy. Upgrades in lighting systems, air conditioning and room control units, as well as the installation of solar panels and timer controls across properties, resulted in a 5.7% reduction in emissions intensity per occupied room over 2023.

: In line with its ongoing commitment to addressing the business' environmental impact, Banyan Group continued to invest in energy-efficient infrastructure and on-site renewable energy. Upgrades in lighting systems, air conditioning and room control units, as well as the installation of solar panels and timer controls across properties, resulted in a 5.7% reduction in emissions intensity per occupied room over 2023. Increasing waste management initiatives: Through an increased adoption of waste reduction, recycling and repurposing activities—including food donations, composting of kitchen waste and upcycling efforts—28% of total waste produced was diverted from landfill, a five-point increase from the previous year.

Through an increased adoption of waste reduction, recycling and repurposing activities—including food donations, composting of kitchen waste and upcycling efforts—28% of total waste produced was diverted from landfill, a five-point increase from the previous year. Upholding responsible water stewardship: As a result of the Group's approach to water conservation—focused on infrastructure repairs, proactive leak detection, enhanced storage capacity, and water reuse—water efficiency per occupied room improved by 5.1% compared to 2023.

As a result of the Group's approach to water conservation—focused on infrastructure repairs, proactive leak detection, enhanced storage capacity, and water reuse—water efficiency per occupied room improved by 5.1% compared to 2023. Championing marine conservation: Restorations and research projects play an important role in the way Banyan Group seeks to reduce the environmental impact of its operations—the expansion of Our Marine Lab in the Maldives alongside the launch of the Coral Reef Restoration Project in partnership with the China Environmental Protection Foundation (CEPF) in 2024 reinforced its commitment to such conservation efforts.

Restorations and research projects play an important role in the way Banyan Group seeks to reduce the environmental impact of its operations—the expansion of Our Marine Lab in the alongside the launch of the Coral Reef Restoration Project in partnership with the China Environmental Protection Foundation (CEPF) in 2024 reinforced its commitment to such conservation efforts. Deepening support for local communities: The Group maintained its commitment to uplifting local communities and fostering long-term resilience through education, engagement, and employment opportunities—its signature Seedlings programme nurtured 93 young individuals through training and mentorship, and provided 2,515 internship opportunities. In a continued effort to support heritage traditions and promote rural production to strengthen local economies, the Group expanded its artisan network—commissioning products that supported 306 artisan communities, including 66 newly engaged groups.

The Group maintained its commitment to uplifting local communities and fostering long-term resilience through education, engagement, and employment opportunities—its signature Seedlings programme nurtured 93 young individuals through training and mentorship, and provided 2,515 internship opportunities. In a continued effort to support heritage traditions and promote rural production to strengthen local economies, the Group expanded its artisan network—commissioning products that supported 306 artisan communities, including 66 newly engaged groups. Driving change with Greater Good Grants: To commemorate Banyan Group's 30th anniversary in 2024, the Banyan Global Foundation funded 30 associate-initiated projects addressing the key material topics identified by the Group. The projects were selected based on criteria including the long-term social, environmental, welfare, and/or financial benefits to the communities where the Group's hotels and resorts operate. For more information on the projects, visit: Greater Good Grants

"Sustainability is a cornerstone of Banyan Group's purpose, and our journey will continue to evolve as we look to scale increasingly impactful practices in the upcoming years—with more ambitious climate action, deeper community engagement, and greater support for our associates to take action," said Ho Ren Yung, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Banyan Group.

"To achieve this, we have introduced key performance metrics aligned with our identified material issues for all senior level associates in front-line and corporate roles, empowering them to champion our ambitions. As we track our progress in 2025, we will further refine our associates' roles to more meaningfully support the integration of responsible practices across our operations," she added.

To learn more about Banyan Group's approach, actions, and journey in addressing material sustainability impacts, visit: Our Mission. To read the full report, visit: 2024 Sustainability Report

For high-resolution images, please download here.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 90 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

SOURCE Banyan Group

MEDIA CONTACT (INTERNATIONAL): Hazel Ooi, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications - Banyan Group, [email protected]