Banyan Group Marks Global 100th Milestone and Singapore Homecoming with the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

Nestled within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the resort is the first to be situated in a world-leading nature and wildlife destination in the middle of a capital city

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group", SGX: B58), an independent global hospitality company, and Mandai Wildlife Group announce the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree. Owned by Mandai Wildlife Group, the resort marks Banyan Group's debut in Singapore and is a key addition to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the city-state's wildlife and nature destination.

"As we mark our 100th hotel with our first in Singapore, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree represents a deeply meaningful homecoming. It brings together our legacy of design-led hospitality with our commitment to stewardship and shared impact," said Eddy See, President and CEO, Banyan Group. "Here, guests are invited to slow down, reconnect with nature, and experience travel as a force that uplifts people, places, and communities. As the first resort within a world-leading wildlife and nature destination in a capital city, it offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy meaningful wildlife experiences right at their doorstep, a powerful expression of Singapore's City in Nature vision."

"For over a decade, we have been transforming the Mandai Wildlife Reserve into a world-leading wildlife and nature destination, where our parks offer windows into the wild and public spaces create new ways to enjoy the outdoors. With extensive experiences beyond immersive wildlife encounters across our 126-hectare precinct, accommodation is a key part of the journey," said Bennett Neo, Group CEO, Mandai Wildlife Group. "Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree is an important addition that allows guests to stay longer, explore at their own pace, and fully enjoy everything that the precinct has to offer. More than a place to stay, it is an immersion in nature and a rare opportunity to connect with it in a city-state."

A Resort Immersed in the Rainforest

Set within 4.6 hectares of lush greenery, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree brings biophilic design to the heart of Singapore. Elevated architecture preserves the site's natural terrain, while mature trees have been carefully retained, including a 12-meter Rain Tree (Samanea saman) and an Indian Beech tree (Millettia pinnata) that frame the arrival experience.

Rising through the layers of the forest, the resort features elevated treehouses designed to resemble the seed pods of the Purple Millettia (Adinobotrys atropurpureus). Suspended among the canopy, they allow vegetation to thrive naturally beneath and offer views across the Upper Seletar Reservoir, inviting guests to embrace nature at every moment. The adjacent five storey resort building, including its rooftop spaces, houses guestrooms and suites that rise vertically through the forest scape with views of the rainforest, gardens, and reservoir.

Inside the rooms, the design celebrates the forest's complexity through artwork by Singaporean artist Donna Ong, depicting the forest floor, understorey, canopy, and emergent layers. Antique lithographs of native wildlife, such as the lesser mousedeer, white collared kingfisher, Sumatran flying dragon, and grey headed fish eagle, further highlight the biodiversity of Singapore.

Rooms are designed with sustainability in mind, featuring full length windows that open for natural ventilation and ambient temperatures calibrated to mirror the cool atmosphere of tropical rainforests. Each room includes an interactive display that monitors power usage and provides gentle reminders when consumption increases. Rainwater is harvested and repurposed for flushing in every room. These thoughtful details support the resort's achievement as Singapore's first Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy (SLE) certified resort.

Dining, Wellbeing and Celebrations in Nature

Forage, the resort's signature restaurant, offers spectacular views of the Upper Seletar Reservoir featuring nature-inspired dining with a Harvest to Table concept featuring ingredients sourced from the rooftop edible garden and local sustainable producers. Guests may explore the garden and discover the native herbs and plants showcased in their dishes. The restaurant also offers some of the best sunset views in the precinct, along with easy access to the observation deck – also a birdwatching spot with more than 30 species recorded, including white throated kingfishers, sunbirds, and bulbuls.

The restaurant's palette is inspired by the rainforest and enriched with natural textures. As the first restaurant set within a rainforest in Singapore, Forage deepens diners' connection to their surroundings, from the chefs' use of locally foraged ingredients to preparation techniques rooted in the rhythms of the rainforest. Sustainability remains central, with a commitment to minimal environmental impact.

On the rooftop, guests can enjoy the pool's unobstructed views over Upper Seletar Reservoir. The Discovery Forest transforms built space into living green, with saplings that reflect the natural forest types once common in this region. The Edible Garden grows more than 15 native herbs, including Butterfly Pea, Torch Ginger, Roselle, Pandan, Lemongrass, and Asam Gelugor.

The Meranti Ballroom, inspired by the mythology of the forest floor, offers an ideal venue for celebrations, conferences, and private events. Its centrepiece resembles the rare Bridal Veil Stinkhorn mushroom, known for its delicate hexagonal veil, sparking conversations about fungi, flora, and folklore. The Bridal Room, located adjacent to the ballroom, provides seamless access and privacy for wedding parties.

Banyan Tree Spa offers an intimate sanctuary with pavilions and suites integrated into the surrounding greenery. Three iconic treatment pods draw inspiration from the scales of the native Sunda pangolin, symbolising protection and tranquillity. Guests unwind in a serene environment while expert therapists deliver rejuvenating treatments rooted in traditional Asian techniques.

Nature-Inspired Experiences for All Ages

The resort playground brings rainforest play to life with structures inspired by cannonball fruits, buttress roots, and rainforest leaves. Rooted in biophilia and seamlessly integrated into the surrounding landscape, it invites children to climb, explore, and immerse themselves in a uniquely nature-led play experience.

At its heart is a Cannonball Fruit structure sculpted in Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete by Italian artist Maximilian, encasing climbing elements that mimic the thrill of moving from fruit to fruit in the wild. The Buttress Root structure, designed with climbing grips and a built-in slide, encourages exploration and adventure, while leaf springers and a giant netted leaf structure provide playful spaces for movement and rest. These elements promote motor skills, balance, and creativity, all set within the rainforest's beauty.

Guests staying at the resort enjoy easy access to the wildlife parks and attractions in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, including Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Rainforest Wild Asia, Bird Paradise, and the newly opened Curiosity Cove, a 4,600 sqm indoor nature-inspired playscape. Staying at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree unlocks special rates for park entry and signature programmes, as well as family friendly and age inclusive experiences, from the Wild Zoo Day Camp for children to wellbeing activities and immersive wildlife encounters.

