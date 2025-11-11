Banyan Group Debuts Flagship Banyan Tree Brand in Zhuhai with Opening of Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay

Strengthening the Group's presence in China's Greater Bay Area, the new coastal sanctuary celebrates the confluence of nature, culture, and community along its southern coast.

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group", SGX: B58), an independent global hospitality company, has expanded its presence in the Greater Bay Area with the recent debut of Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, further reinforcing the Group's continued growth in China.

Set between verdant hills and the South China Sea, Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay occupies a rare enclave of coastal tranquillity within one of China's most dynamic regions. Together with the adjacent Angsana Zhuhai Phoenix Bay, the two properties form a dual-branded resort complex along the scenic shores of Phoenix Bay, overlooking the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge and the iconic Zhuhai Grand Theatre, and enjoying easy access to Gongbei Port and other city landmarks.

The opening builds on Banyan Group's growth momentum in China as it marks its 20th anniversary in the market and approaches a global milestone later this month with the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree in Singapore -- the Group's 100th hotel. With 37 operating hotels, China remains the Group's largest market and an integral part of its continued expansion.

"Zhuhai, as one of China's first Special Economic Zones, holds a vital place in the Greater Bay Area's growth story," said Philip Ding, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations and Business Development, Banyan Group China. "The debut of Banyan Tree in Zhuhai represents a significant step in our expansion journey across China. Here, guests can rediscover romance, serenity, and connection -- true to our vision of creating sanctuaries for pure moments, connected with nature, with community, and with self."

Where Southern Chinese Heritage Meets the Sea

Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay draws inspiration from the waterways and garden architecture of Lingnan culture -- a Southern Chinese heritage rooted in the Guangdong and Pearl River Delta region, long celebrated for its harmony between artistry, nature, and coastal life. The resort rises where mountains meet the sea, its terraced form following the natural contours of Phoenix Bay.

The design reflects Zhuhai's maritime spirit through terracotta roof tiles, sunflower lattice windows, glazed bricks, and oyster shell walls -- materials that echo the textures and colours of the coast. The roofline, shaped like a ship's sail, gestures toward the horizon. Inside, pearl-hued light and soft marine tones flow through the spaces, while hexagonal lattice motifs recall the fine weave of fishing nets, a quiet reference to the rhythms of coastal life.

At the heart of the resort, the lobby unfolds as a "Flower Corridor" and "Water Alley," where pools of water mirror the sky and the scent of blossoms drifts through open courtyards. Across the resort, artisanal details and traditional attire reflect the craftsmanship of Lingnan artisans, creating a living connection between culture, design, and community.

The 83 guestrooms and suites continue this dialogue with the landscape. Set within landscaped courtyards and terraced gardens, each opens toward mountain or sea. Light filters through patterned screens, tracing gentle shadows across natural wood and stone interiors. Select suites feature onsen-style hot springs or private pools, while open-plan oceanfront layouts frame uninterrupted views of the horizon.

A Celebration of Flavours

Dining at Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay reflects the landscape of mountain and sea. Each venue draws on local ingredients and traditions, offering a quiet expression of place through taste and texture.

XUN , the signature Fujian restaurant, showcases Minnan cuisine, a coastal culinary tradition from southern Fujian, China, known for its light, umami-rich flavours and emphasis on fresh seafood and seasonal produce. Refined through Cantonese craftsmanship, each dish is prepared with clarity and balance, capturing the natural freshness of China's southern coast.





, the signature Fujian restaurant, showcases Minnan cuisine, a coastal culinary tradition from southern Fujian, China, known for its light, umami-rich flavours and emphasis on fresh seafood and seasonal produce. Refined through Cantonese craftsmanship, each dish is prepared with clarity and balance, capturing the natural freshness of China's southern coast. RONG serves an à la carte breakfast of handcrafted dim sum, roast dishes, and clear soups, continuing the calm rhythms of Lingnan mornings.





serves an à la carte breakfast of handcrafted dim sum, roast dishes, and clear soups, continuing the calm rhythms of Lingnan mornings. BANG , the whisky and grill bar, offers over sixty curated whiskies with seafood and charcoal-grilled fare. Its open terrace faces the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge and the Zhuhai Grand Theatre, where sea and sky reflect one another in changing light.





, the whisky and grill bar, offers over sixty curated whiskies with seafood and charcoal-grilled fare. Its open terrace faces the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge and the Zhuhai Grand Theatre, where sea and sky reflect one another in changing light. THE BUTTER features Chinese desserts and light dishes shaped by contemporary technique, while MIRROR, the lobby lounge, sits above calm waters, where guests share quiet conversations over tea aboard a small boat, drifting with the unhurried rhythm of a Lingnan water town.

Renewal in Balance

At Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay, restoration begins with the landscape. Every element of the resort's design--water, air, and light--comes together to create a quiet sense of equilibrium. The Banyan Tree Spa overlooks the bay, with seven ocean-view treatment rooms that appear to rest above the tide. Treatments draw on natural ingredients and traditional techniques, guided by the rhythm of the sea. After each session, guests may pause at the shaded Spa Café, a calm space to rest before returning to the day.

The resort's wellbeing journey extends outdoors through Wing Chun martial arts, singing bowl resonance, and beach meditation--each harmonising the calm of the bay with the energy of the mountains. The cliffside hot spring features indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, and steam rooms surrounded by stone and greenery. An infinity pool, set along a 200-square-metre terrace, follows the curve of the coastline and meets the horizon in a single, seamless line. The ocean-view gym, equipped with Life Fitness machines and a dedicated yoga room, offers space for balance and quiet focus.

Moments by the Sea

Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay also offers spaces for gatherings and reflection. The Phoenix Ballroom, a pillarless 863-square-metre venue with a nine-metre ceiling, can be arranged for both private ceremonies and larger celebrations. The pre-function foyer, filled with natural light, connects directly to open lawns, creating an easy flow between interior and landscape.

Outside, a viewing terrace rests above cascading water and leads to a sky lawn that opens toward the sea. Each space is defined by openness and proportion, allowing the surrounding views to shape the atmosphere within.

For more information, please visit Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 90 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

