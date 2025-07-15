Banyan Group Maintains Strategic Momentum with Global Milestones in Lead-up to 100th Hotel Grand Opening

Mid-year update underscores strategic expansion across Asia, Africa and Europe, with milestone anniversaries in China and the Maldives reflecting legacy and purpose

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58), an independent global hospitality company, enters the second half of 2025 with strategic momentum across its diversified portfolio of hotels, branded residences, and purpose-led experiences. This November, Banyan Group will mark a significant moment in its journey with the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort—its 100th hotel and a symbolic homecoming in Singapore—through a weeklong celebration and charity festival.

Banyan Group’s Upcoming Debut in Safari Hospitality: Ubuyu, A Banyan Tree Escape (PRNewsfoto/Banyan Group)

The first half of the year saw the Group mark a series of milestones—from new market entries and openings to key anniversaries that reflect its growing presence and ongoing commitment to purpose-led hospitality.

"The first half of 2025 reflects not only the growth of our footprint, but also our belief that hospitality should offer more than just a place to stay," said Eddy See, President and CEO of Banyan Group. "It's about something authentic shaped by thoughtful design, cultural depth, and genuine care. As we grow, we remain committed to using travel as a force for positive change and to deepening meaning, not just expanding presence."

Expanding into Sub-Saharan Africa: A Debut in Safari Hospitality

Looking ahead, Banyan Group is set to deepen its presence in Africa with the upcoming launch of its first safari resort, Ubuyu, A Banyan Tree Escape, located in the heart of one of East Africa's most pristine wilderness areas. Opening in late 2025, this eco-luxury retreat offers rare access to Ruaha National Park, one of Tanzania's best-kept secrets, renowned for its raw natural beauty and extraordinary biodiversity. The park is home to one of Africa's largest elephant populations, the highest density of lions, endangered wild dogs, and over 570 bird species.

Crafted with local materials and inspired by traditional Maasai architecture, Ubuyu will launch with a limited collection of six artisan villas in its first phase. Each villa is designed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding savannah with private pools and expansive views. Guided by dedicated Escape Hosts, guests will embark on immersive wildlife encounters, cultural exchanges, and riverside rituals. As Banyan Group's debut in safari hospitality, Ubuyu represents a bold step into new frontiers and reinforces the Group's commitment to meaningful, regenerative travel experiences.

20 Years in China: Deepening Presence and Impact

2025 commemorates Banyan Group's 20th year in China, where it first brought its ethos of nature, culture, and community to the highlands of Shangri-La, restoring traditional Tibetan farmhouses to open Banyan Tree Ringha as its first hotel in the country. Today, the Group operates 33 hotels across five brands in the market.

This year's new openings include Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay, Angsana Zhoushan, Dhawa Beihai Weizhou Island, Homm Wenzhou Nanxijiang, and Homm Hengqin. New signings in Guangzhou, Xiamen, and Wenling further anchor the Group's presence across both tier-one cities and emerging destinations.

The Group continues to expand its community impact through the Banyan Environmental and Community Fund, launched in partnership with the China Environmental Protection Foundation. A new clean water project in Lijiang will launch this year to mark the 20th anniversary, complementing ongoing initiatives in coral reef restoration, marine protection, and education.

30 Years in the Maldives: Recognition from the Government of Maldives

The Group will mark three decades in the Maldives with the anniversary of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, a pioneer in sustainable eco-luxury since its opening in 1995. In July, the Group was honoured by the Government of the Maldives for its contributions to environmental stewardship and bilateral relations. The award was presented by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives, at the Maldives–Singapore Business Forum.

Strategic Openings Across Southeast Asia

Banyan Group continues to diversify its footprint across the region. The first Garrya property in Vietnam, Garrya Mu Cang Chai opened in the terraced hills of the north, blending bamboo-led architecture with cultural immersion. In the Philippines, the upcoming opening of Homm Mandaue Cebu later this year will extend the Homm brand's presence in a fast-growing urban market.

Expanding Retail Reach Through Banyan Tree Gallery

Banyan Tree Gallery, the Group's artisan-led retail concept, continues to grow its international presence. Its curated selection of sustainable crafts and wellbeing products is now available onboard China Airlines, adding to existing inflight retail partnerships with Emirates, EVA Air and Starlux airlines.

Residential Growth in Europe and Asia

In Europe, the sales launch of Banyan Tree Padilla Madrid Residences marks the Group's first residential development on the continent. Located in Madrid's prestigious Salamanca district, the residences reinterpret a 1948 architectural landmark by Gutiérrez Soto into one to four bedrooms residences, with interiors by Caramba Estudio, each with generous terraces and access to private amenities including a Turkish bath, indoor pool, and landscaped courtyards.

In Southeast Asia, Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus launched in Laguna Phuket, offering 16 exclusive beachfront homes with access to a private club, BDMS wellness services, golf membership, Thailand Elite visa and family privileges including an onsite preschool and international school access. To meet rising demand, Banyan Group has also established dedicated sales teams in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to serve growing Middle East interest in Phuket's real estate market.

Global Recognition and Accolades

In the past six months, Banyan Group has garnered over 100 industry accolades, including more than 20 honours across categories in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. Its flagship brand, Banyan Tree, was voted the #2 Best Hotel Brand by readers, while Dhawa Ihuru was recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives. The Group also celebrated eight Forbes Travel Guide Star Award winners. Additionally, Banyan Group Residences was named Thailand's Most Awarded Developer for the second consecutive year, with 15 wins at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards 2025–26.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 90 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

