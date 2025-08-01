ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been selected by Banco Sabadell, one of Spain's leading banking groups, to help enhance the accessibility of its digital services. DXC will lead the design and implementation of a new testing framework that combines manual testing, automation, and AI-driven analysis to identify and resolve accessibility issues across Banco Sabadell's digital platforms.

Banco Sabadell Selects DXC to Advance Financial Inclusion through AI-Powered Accessibility Testing (CNW Group/DXC Technology Services, LLC)

The initiative is part of Banco Sabadell's broader effort to create a more inclusive experience for its 12 million customers across Spain. By addressing accessibility barriers, Banco Sabadell seeks to reduce user drop-off, improve customer satisfaction, and support greater independence in day-to-day digital interactions. The effort is being led by Banco Sabadell's Technology Competence Center in Alicante, with DXC providing 350,000 hours of advanced testing annually.

"At Banco Sabadell, we are committed to creating a digital environment that is accessible to everyone," said Elena Carrera, General Director of Operations and Technology at Banco Sabadell. "Our collaboration with DXC enables us to ensure our digital services are inclusive and usable by all groups, including people with disabilities."

Together, DXC and Banco Sabadell have developed an innovative methodology that integrates accessibility testing throughout the entire product development lifecycle. This includes a real-time monitoring system that evaluates issues based on business impact and provides actionable recommendations for resolution. The approach is designed to ensure compliance with the accessibility standards outlined by Spanish and EU regulations, helping the bank meet both its regulatory obligations and its broader inclusion goals. In addition to improving digital accessibility, the initiative will help streamline software development and maintenance processes.

"With our deep expertise in banking technology and digital transformation, we are proud to collaborate with Banco Sabadell on this initiative that enhances service accessibility and promotes financial inclusion," said Juan Parra, President, DXC Technology Europe. "It's a significant step toward a more equitable digital future for all citizens."

DXC helps customers around the world modernize and run their mission-critical systems. With more than 45 years of experience in banking and capital markets, DXC provides the technology and expertise financial institutions need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry. In Spain, DXC supports all the country's major banks. To learn more, visit dxc.com

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About Banco Sabadell

For more information about Banco Sabadell, please visit: grupbancsabadell.com

SOURCE DXC Technology Services, LLC

Angelena Abate, Media Relations, +1-646-234-8060, [email protected]