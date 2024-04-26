Banco Macro Mining Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Gustavo Manriquez, Chief Executive Officer, Banco Macro, Argentina, and his team joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the 2024 Banco Macro Mining Conference.

The 3rd annual Banco Macro Mining Conference took place in Catamarca, bringing together leading Argentinian mining companies, stakeholders and mining authorities from the provinces of Catamarca, Salta and Jujuy.

There are 410 TSX and TSXV mining companies in Latín America, with 1067 mining properties. There are currently 51 TSX and TSXV mining companies in Argentina, with 166 mining properties. $727 million of equity capital was raised in 2023 by companies with mining projects in Argentina.

