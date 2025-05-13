Bakery China 2025 Set to Open in Shanghai: Igniting Global Bakery Trends

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bakery China 2025, the world's leading platform for innovation and commerce in the bakery and confectionery industry, will take place May 19–22 at the NECC, Shanghai. Co-hosted by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., this year's show—"Empowering Innovation, Bridging the Globe, Building the Future"—covers 320,000 sqm, featuring 2,200+ exhibitors from over 30 countries and expecting 400,000 professional visits. Attendees will explore thousands of products, including over 1,000 new launches, and witness the vast potential in China's fast-growing bakery market.

In 2023, China's retail bakery market reached 561.42 billion RMB, marking a 9.2% year-on-year growth. By 2029, the market is projected to grow to 859.56 billion RMB.

Unrivaled Scale and Full Industry Chain Coverage

As the largest bakery and confectionery trade show globally, Bakery China 2025 will span 12 halls at the NECC. The event covers the entire value chain — from raw materials and equipment to packaging, coffee, snacks, and more.

Dedicated zones will spotlight key themes such as:

Pre-made Bakery

Chinese Bakery Trends

Healthy Baking

Retail

Private Brands

Franchise & Chain Operations

The Belt and Road

Sustainability

This comprehensive layout ensures an all-in-one platform for procurement, business networking, and professional learning.

Innovation at the Core: A Trendsetter in the Industry

Innovation drives Bakery China's influence. The 2025 show will feature cutting-edge product launches in ingredients, equipment, and packaging. Notably, the Bakery China Innovation Talk will unveil key industry insights and trend reports.

Health and tech will take center stage with:

Low-sugar, probiotic, and functional bakery products inspired by the concept of food & medicine homology — featuring ingredients like ginseng and goji berries in sourdough bread, along with "zero-added sugar" enzyme-based solutions.

Smart manufacturing ecosystems debuting for the first time, combining intelligent equipment, digital nutrition management, and net-zero carbon solutions

A Global Hub Connecting Resources Worldwide

Over 20% of exhibitors will come from international markets outside of China. The unique 'Belt and Road Bakery Corridor' will highlight a rich blend of global bakery traditions and cultural fusion.

Enhanced trade services include:

Multilingual business matchmaking

Cross-border logistics & customs consulting

Tailored international buyer programs

A Celebration of Talent and Creativity

Bakery China 2025 will host prestigious competitions, such as Top Patissier of Asia 2025. Over 100 immersive events—including the World Bread Competition China Team Selection and the Healthy bakery Festival—promise a vibrant, festival-like experience.

Curated tour routes will offer in-depth exploration of:

Smart Manufacturing

Industrialized Chinese Pastry

Healthy Baking Innovation

Precision Match-Making and Digital Empowerment

Top-tier buyers from retail chains, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms will connect with suppliers through precise matchmaking services, supported by multilingual teams.

The iBakeryChina will integrate 4,000+ exhibitors and 500,000+users, offering seamless online-offline experience.

Bakery China aims to be a superhub for global baking industry, promoting new products, technologies, and solutions. It fosters efficient connections across the supply chain, enabling high-quality development through global brainstorming on the future of baking.

SOURCE Bakery China

Sophie Zhang, [email protected]