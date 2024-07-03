Baixiang brand Instant Noodles recalled due to undeclared peanut
Jul 03, 2024, 19:22 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Instant Noodle
Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut
Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
Company information
Five Continents International Ltd.
Telephone: 416-292-6766| Fax: 416-292-6366;
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
