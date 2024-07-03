Baixiang brand Instant Noodles recalled due to undeclared peanut

Product: Instant Noodle

Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut

Distribution: 
Alberta
British Columbia
Ontario

Five Continents International Ltd.

Telephone: 416-292-6766| Fax: 416-292-6366; 

