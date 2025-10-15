MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bain & Company today announced the opening of a new office in Montreal, Quebec, marking a significant expansion of its operations in Canada. Building on more than three decades of work with leading Canadian businesses and universities, the new office reflects Bain's long-term commitment to helping Quebec enterprises thrive in a fast-changing global landscape.

The new Montreal office will serve as a hub for Bain's work across Quebec and Canada, enabling closer collaboration with clients seeking to optimize performance in areas such as AI and digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, financial services and private equity. The firm's decision to open in Montreal follows years of serving Quebec-based clients from its Toronto office and reflects growing demand for a permanent, French-speaking presence to better support local executives.

"Building on our existing network of clients and partners in Montreal is a natural next step and marks a doubling-down for our Canadian strategy," said Jed Fallis, managing partner for Bain Canada. "We're seeing a convergence of opportunity and talent in Quebec that aligns perfectly with our mission to help enable enterprises in key sectors achieve extraordinary business outcomes."

The Montreal office will be led by Bain partner Matthieu Vigneron who brings a dynamic, results-driven approach and more than 20 years of experience advising clients across multiple industries, including in the private equity and investment, aerospace, telecoms and technology sectors. Vigneron emphasized Bain's commitment to building a long-term presence in Quebec, noting that Bain has taken the time to understand the local market, build trust, and assemble the right leadership team.

"Quebec is home to some of the most important and innovative companies in numerous industries," said Matthieu Vigneron. "We are excited by the huge potential we see across sectors to help our client businesses here to seize game-changing opportunities in technology, digital, AI, sustainability and the energy transition – and to meet the critical challenges in a fast-evolving business landscape. We're here to bring the best of Bain to Quebec and to our clients: our expertise, our pragmatic and collaborative approach, and our culture of delivering real results," he said.

As Bain & Company's new office in Montreal ramps up to full-scale operations, the company is actively working with local partners and stakeholders to ensure its presence is contributing to the overall success of Quebec's business ecosystem. That includes participation in community well-being and opening up exciting career opportunities for graduates of cutting-edge programs at Montreal's world-class education and training institutions.

