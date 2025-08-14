MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - "After claiming that education would be a top priority and pledging stable funding, the CAQ government now seems to have lost its way—taking a page from past austerity measures. What we're witnessing is the slow erosion of a network once considered a Quebec treasure, and our elected officials appear completely indifferent."

That's the grim picture painted by union leaders Éric Gingras (CSQ president), Youri Blanchet (president of the Fédération de l'enseignement collégial – FEC-CSQ), Valérie Fontaine (president of the Fédération du personnel de soutien de l'enseignement supérieur – FPSES-CSQ), and Éric Cyr (president of the Fédération du personnel professionnel des collèges – FPPC-CSQ) as the new academic year begins across Quebec's CEGEP network.

Lack of strategic vision for Quebec's future

According to CSQ president Éric Gingras, morale is at a low point among college staff as the year kicks off. "Aging buildings and infrastructure, lack of staff and budgets to deliver services—there's plenty to be discouraged about. No one is talking about our network and the effects of repeated cuts. This political silence is unacceptable," said the union leader.

Gingras emphasized that just as the sector was beginning to recover, the government is dragging it back into a period of fiscal drought—right when enrollment and student needs are expected to rise sharply. "This government clearly doesn't grasp how vital the college system is—whether it's pre-university, technical, or continuing education—to preparing Quebec for the future. We believe that neglecting CEGEPs shows a serious lack of strategic vision."

"There are limits to what we can expect of college staff"

FEC-CSQ president Youri Blanchet added that even though large-scale job cuts among teachers aren't expected, their workload is set to grow significantly.

"Student numbers are projected to rise steadily through 2032, meaning larger class sizes. At the same time, support services are being cut, so teachers will be expected to do more with less. This could directly affect access to college by limiting the system's ability to adapt to increased enrollment," Blanchet warned. He also raised concerns about a shift toward more online learning at the expense of in-person classes, and about underfunded institutions struggling to keep pace with the rapid rise of AI in education:

"Our members should not be paying the price for irresponsible government decisions. There are limits to what we can expect of college staff without threatening their well-being and the quality of student services."

Everyone plays a role in student success

Support staff are also feeling the pressure, according to FPSES-CSQ president Valérie Fontaine. "On November 1, the government imposed a hiring freeze, and many positions were left vacant. Then in May, we learned that those positions would be abolished, and a number of project roles would be terminated. Support staff was already stretched thin, and now the situation is even worse, despite the essential role they play in helping students succeed at our colleges," she said.

Fontaine also recalled the auditor general's damning report over a year ago about the state of college infrastructure. "A number of buildings are aging and require major renovations. The same goes for classrooms, which are increasingly ill-suited for student success. Despite the alarm raised by the auditor general, things are only getting worse."

More students, fewer professional resources

Lastly, FPPC-CSQ president Éric Cyr fears that the deteriorating working conditions for professional staff will lead to more resignations across the CEGEP network. "Since the hiring freeze in November, we've seen a steady decline in the number of professional staff. That trend is likely to continue as budget cuts persist. The vacant and eliminated positions are piling more work onto those who remain, raising the risk of burnout and absenteeism."

Cyr warned that in the end, the students will pay the price for the government's lack of foresight. "Alongside teachers and support staff, professionals play a critical role in helping students succeed. But there need to be enough of them to meet the growing demand. Cutting academic support, psychosocial services, and success programs won't help improve student retention in Quebec. Today, colleges are seeing more students than last year, but with fewer staff and fewer resources to support them," said Cyr.

Time for a serious wakeup call

The four union leaders are calling on the Legault government to take a hard look at its approach to the college network. "Our college network has proven its value over the years, making higher education accessible to all, across the province. It deserves real support and major investment to continue fulfilling that mission—one that's more relevant than ever," they concluded.

About the CSQ

The CSQ represents more than 225,000 members, about 125,000 of whom are education staff. The CSQ is made up of 11 federations, which together represent around 240 affiliated unions. It also includes the AREQ, the organization for retired CSQ members. The CSQ is also active in the areas of health and social services, early childhood education services, municipal government, recreation, culture, community, and communications.

X: CSQ_Centrale

About the FEC-CSQ

The Fédération de l'enseignement collégial (FEC-CSQ) is a group of 16 unions representing more than 3,500 CEGEP teachers from many regions of Quebec. Founded in 1968, the FEC-CSQ has always advocated to ensure that CEGEPs have the means to provide students with a quality education to prepare for the job market or university, while contributing to the development of free and independent citizens.

About the FPSES-CSQ

The Fédération du personnel de soutien de l'enseignement supérieur (FPSES-CSQ) represents nearly 5,000 members working at thirteen colleges, three universities, and five broader public service organizations.

About the FPPC-CSQ

The Fédération du personnel professionnel des collèges (FPPC-CSQ) represents nearly 75% of the professional staff of CEGEPs in the college network—over 2,200 professionals in 38 unions. It consists exclusively of professional CEGEP staff.

SOURCE Centrale des Syndicats du Québec (CSQ)

Information: Étienne Richer, Communications and Media Relations Advisor, Mobile: 581-983-6130, Email: [email protected]