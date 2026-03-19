B+H Architects Corp. Announces Successful Completion of Financial Restructuring Process

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - B+H Architects Corp. ("BHA") today announced the successful completion of its financial restructuring process, which was carried out under a court‑approved transaction between B+H Architects Corp. and Surbana Jurong Holdings (Canada) Ltd., originally entered into on October 16, 2025 and formally closed on January 30, 2026.

As a result of this court‑approved transaction, BHA has exited the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) process and continues to operate as a restructured, solvent practice in good standing, with no impact to ongoing business operations, project delivery, client commitments, or professional services. All BHA studios remain fully operational and continue to serve clients across North America and internationally.

This milestone marks the conclusion of a structured and orderly process designed to ensure long‑term stability for the firm, enabling BHA to move forward with clarity and focus. BHA remains committed to delivering work with the same quality, rigour, and design excellence that have defined its 70+ year legacy.

Continued Operations

Throughout the restructuring period, BHA maintained uninterrupted operations. Following the completion of the transaction, BHA affirms that project delivery, client service, and business operations remain unaffected and continue as normal.

About BHA

BHA is a leading architecture and design firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has been instrumental in building the "B+H" brand for over 70 years. BHA's portfolio consists of some of Toronto's most prominent buildings, both independently designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned architecture firms. Their portfolio includes Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Brookfield Place, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto Eaton Centre, MaRS Centre West Tower, SickKids Patient Support Centre, 16 York, 100 Queens Quay East and TD Terrace. While headquartered in Toronto, BHA has also completed work internationally, including in the United States, China, Singapore, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, Qatar, Vietnam, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE B+H Architects Corp.