B+H Architects Corp. Announces Commencement of Sale and Investment Solicitation Process

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - B+H Architects Corp. ("BHA") is announcing the commencement of a sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") in respect of its business and assets. On October 27, 2025, BHA obtained an order approving the SISP issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court"). BHA is conducting the SISP with the assistance and oversight of KSV Restructuring Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed monitor of BHA (the "Monitor").

The SISP will be conducted in the context of BHA's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA") which commenced on October 17, 2025 pursuant to an initial order granted by the Court.

The SISP is intended to solicit interest in i) a sale of BHA's business and/or assets; or ii) an investment, restructuring, recapitalization, refinancing or other form of reorganization transaction in respect of BHA or its business. The SISP is anchored by a stalking horse investment agreement between BHA and its parent company, Surbana Jurong Holdings (Canada) Ltd., to serve as the stalking horse bidder in the SISP.

The SISP sets forth the process by which interested parties may be provided with an opportunity to participate in the SISP. In accordance with the SISP, the Monitor has prepared a teaser describing the opportunity.

The following table sets out the key milestones of the SISP.

Milestone Deadline Phase 1 Bid Deadline November 17, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) Phase 2 Bid Deadline (if applicable) December 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) Selection of Successful Bid(s) and Back-Up Bidder(s) or designation of Auction December 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) Auction Date (if designated) December 10, 2025 Approval of Successful Bid(s) December 17, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) Closing – Successful Bid(s) December 19, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) Outside Date – Closing December 31, 2025

For details regarding the terms of the SISP, please refer to the full document available at the link below. The following summary is provided as a high-level overview of the key dates.

Interested parties must deliver a non-binding letter of intent (an "LOI") to the Monitor no later than November 17, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) (the "Phase 1 Bid Deadline"). Pursuant to the terms of the SISP, if Qualified LOIs are received by the Phase 1 Bid Deadline, then Phase 2 of the SISP may be conducted and interested parties must deliver a final and binding offer by no later than December 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EST). If no Qualified LOI's are received by the Phase 1 Bid Deadline or if no Qualified Bids are received by the Phase 2 Bid Deadline (other than the stalking horse bid) then, the stalking horse bid will be deemed the successful bid and BHA will seek court approval of the transaction contemplated by the stalking horse bid.

A summary of the SISP can be found in the Monitor's first report to Court dated October 22, 2025 available on the Monitor's website here. The SISP is available on the Monitor's website here.

Any party interested in participating in the SISP should contact the Monitor to receive additional information at:

KSV Restructuring Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Monitor of B+H Architects Corp.

220 Bay Street, Suite 1300, Box 20, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2W4

Attn: Jordan Wong / Tony Trifunovic

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

About BHA

BHA is a leading architecture and design firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has been instrumental in building the "B+H" brand for over 70 years. BHA's portfolio consists of some of Toronto's most prominent buildings, both independently designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned architecture firms. Their portfolio includes Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Brookfield Place, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto Eaton Centre, MaRS Centre West Tower, SickKids Patient Support Centre, 16 York, 100 Queens Quay East and TD Terrace. While headquartered in Toronto, BHA has also completed work internationally, including in the United States, China, Singapore, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, Qatar, Vietnam, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Additional Information

Court filings, the SISP and other information related to BHA's CCAA proceedings is available on the Monitor's website at https://www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/BHA. Information regarding the CCAA process may also be obtained by contacting the monitor by email at [email protected] or by phone at (647) 848-1350.

SOURCE B+H Architects Corp.