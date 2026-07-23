Azrieli Foundation launches 2025 Impact Report marking $1 billion milestone

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Azrieli Foundation, the largest non-corporate, public foundation in Canada, released its 2025 Impact Report today, marking a significant milestone: more than $1 billion in cumulative charitable giving since its founding.

The report highlights the Foundation's growing impact across education, science and healthcare, music, arts and culture, Holocaust education, caregiving and community initiatives, in Canada and Israel, demonstrating how strategic philanthropy is helping individuals and communities thrive.

Largest non-corporate, public foundation in Canada surpasses $1B in cumulative charitable giving in new impact report Post this 2025 Azrieli Foundation Impact Report cover

Highlights from 2025 include:

$161 million distributed in charitable grants, including $88 million in education initiatives

distributed in charitable grants, including in education initiatives Support for 354 grantee organizations, serving communities in every province and territory in Canada, and across Israel

serving communities in every province and territory in Canada, and across Israel Financial assistance provided to more than 1,600 low-income Holocaust survivors

More than $18 million in funding to programs and services supporting neurodivergent individuals, reinforcing the Foundation's leadership in accessibility, health and community philanthropy

Behind these figures are stories of people whose lives have been transformed through opportunity, support and hope.

"Every story in this report reminds us that philanthropy is ultimately about people," said André Beaulieu, CEO of the Azrieli Foundation. "Whether helping caregivers find connection and relief, accelerating diagnoses and supports for neurodivergent individuals or opening doors for students through music education, our goal is to help more people discover and reach their full potential."

The report's cover features a young girl, Thanina, whose life was transformed through music. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that behind every grant, program and initiative is a person whose future has been changed for the better.

"This report reflects what is possible when philanthropy is rooted in purpose and guided by our values and a long-term commitment to the people and communities we serve," said Dr. Naomi Azrieli, Chair of the Azrieli Foundation. "Many of the challenges we address are complex, stigmatized and often overlooked. We are committed to supporting the people and organizations working to create meaningful change and we hope that years from now we can look back and see that our catalytic philanthropy helped build a better future."

Read the full report here: azrielifoundation.org/impact

About the Azrieli Foundation

For more than 35 years, the Azrieli Foundation has been dedicated to strengthening communities and improving people's lives through strategic and impactful giving and programs in education, science and healthcare, research, community and the arts, across Canada and Israel. We are proud of our work, which is guided by Jewish values and supports people of all faiths, ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Learn more: azrielifoundation.org

SOURCE Azrieli Foundation

For media inquiries, please contact: Heather Sherman, Director of Communications, Azrieli Foundation, [email protected]