This governance change reflects the Foundation's exceptional growth, extensive impact and increasing mandate across education, research, healthcare and the arts. Guided by Jewish values of dignity, compassion and responsibility, the Foundation empowers individuals of all faiths, ages, backgrounds and abilities to reach their full potential.

"This leadership announcement is a celebration of how far the Foundation has come," says Dr. Azrieli. "In the last 10 years, we have made historic progress in our philanthropic funding, reaching a key milestone of $1 billion in charitable disbursements since our founding. We have also expanded our work with key collaborators and achieved impressive outcomes in our core mission areas. Now is the right time to build on that success in our next stage and our Board is thrilled to welcome André into his new role."

Dr. Azrieli Will Continue to Provide Strategic Leadership, Vision

Since taking on the roles of Chair and CEO in 2005, Dr. Azrieli has proudly led the Foundation through a period of unprecedented growth, disbursing more than $150 million annually, in 2024 and 2025, to a diverse range of programs and grantees. In her new role as Chair, she will continue to guide the Foundation's long-term strategic vision, provide thought leadership expertise, steward and expand key partnerships and ensure strong governance and oversight as the Foundation furthers its strategic priorities in Canada and Israel.

As CEO, Mr. Beaulieu will lead the Foundation into its next phase of growth. He will have overall responsibility for developing and executing the Foundation's strategic direction, overseeing all operational activities and leading and supporting staff across all Foundation offices. In this role, Mr. Beaulieu will work closely with the Board and stakeholders to ensure the organization continues to deliver on its mission and key objectives in Canada and Israel.

Mr. Beaulieu Believes Strongly in the Foundation's Mission

"This opportunity was meaningful to me because it brings together purpose, responsibility and long-term impact," said Mr. Beaulieu. "Through my work on the Board, I have seen first-hand the incredible impact the Azrieli Foundation has had for people and communities across Canada and Israel, grounded as it is in Jewish values that emphasize education, excellence and a commitment to strengthening society for future generations. I believe strongly in the Foundation's mission, and I am honoured to continue and deepen my role in advancing it."

Mr. Beaulieu brings a long-standing commitment to philanthropy and public service, with experience spanning the philanthropic, public and private sectors. He has more than 30 years of senior executive experience and has led complex organizations through periods of transformation and growth, bringing a values-driven approach to leadership and organizational management. As a Director on the Azrieli Foundation's Board for five years, as well as Chair of its Financial Oversight, Risk and Compliance Body, he knows the organization well and brings strong governance and financial expertise to the role.

"The Foundation's progress is a testament to Naomi's exceptional leadership, the dedication of our staff and the clarity of our mission," says Mr. Beaulieu. "I'm excited to join the Foundation at this pivotal moment in time and help to strengthen our impact, expand our reach and ensure our work continues to make a meaningful difference for the people and communities we serve."

Dr. Azrieli Leads Foundation to Unprecedented Growth, Impact

The Azrieli Foundation was founded in 1989 by philanthropist David Azrieli, with the goals of creating educational empowerment opportunities for youth at risk, supporting Jewish education, higher education and scientific research, and preserving the legacy of the Holocaust.

When Dr. Azrieli became Chair and CEO in 2005, one of the first programs she established was the Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program. Since that time, the Program has published nearly 130 survivor stories, distributed more than a million memoirs and trained thousands of educators across Canada.

Dr. Azrieli has also successfully guided the Foundation's growth and impact in its other core mission areas in Canada. Under her leadership, the Azrieli Foundation has become the country's third largest funder of neuroscience, one of the leading philanthropic funders of the arts and a respected advocate, funder and thought leader in the Jewish community, as well as for caregivers and neurodiverse people. The Foundation's substantial charitable activities across education, the arts, community, research and healthcare in Israel adds to that legacy.

Foundation Recognized for Thought Leadership and Strong Track Record

"What began as a bold vision when I started 20 years ago has grown into a high-impact, agile and innovative organization with a national and international footprint, recognized for its strategic voice and collaborative approach, strong track record and deep roots in the communities we serve," said Dr. Azrieli. "I remain deeply committed to the Foundation's mission and values and look forward to working closely with André and our Board of Directors, as we continue to advance our important work."

"Our responsibility has grown alongside our success," says Mr. Beaulieu. "This new leadership structure reflects the strength of the Foundation today and positions us to meet the future with focus, accountability and the right strategy to reach our ambitious goals. I am proud of what the Foundation has achieved so far and I am even more excited about what lies ahead."

