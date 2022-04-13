TSXV: AZM

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce that effective today it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "AZMTF". Azimut Exploration upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

It is anticipated that the trading of Azimut shares on the OTCQX will provide greater visibility to the Company and a smooth experience for U.S. shareholders. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Azimut's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AZM.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. Azimut holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in the Province of Quebec (Canada). The focus is on gold, copper and nickel tier-1 targets. Since 2004, the Company has signed 32 strategic alliances and partnership agreements with 18 senior and junior companies.

The Company is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project in the James Bay region of Quebec to the initial resource stage. The main gold zone, Patwon, is currently defined over a strike length of 580 metres, a depth of 600 metres, and an average true width of 35 metres. This zone is geometrically robust with strong growth potential. The probability of finding additional zones in the vicinity is considered excellent.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 81.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events related to the drilling results at the Elmer Property.

For further information: Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO,Tel.: (450) 646-3015 - Fax: (450) 646-3045, [email protected], www.azimut-exploration.com