LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Mullan as Chair of the Board of the Company. Mr. Mullan has been a sitting board member since early 2020.

Glenn Mullan has been the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. since 2000, a director of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (Executive Chairman) and several other natural resource issuers trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. As a geologist and prospector, Glenn Mullan played an instrumental role from the discovery to feasibility stages of the Canadian Royalties Inc. nickel-copper-PGE discoveries in Nunavik (Northern Quebec), currently in production.

Mr. Mullan benefits from an in-depth knowledge of the global mining industry, including leading positions in mining organizations and associations. From 2017 to 2019, he was President of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community in Canada and abroad. He graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Science in Geology (1992) and received an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in Montreal (2007).

Other Azimut board members are Mr. Michel Brunet, Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, Ms. Angelina Mehta, Ms. Krista Muhr, Mr. Jean-Charles Potvin and Dr. Jacques Simoneau.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for quality target generation and partnership development. The Company is actively advancing its wholly owned flagship Elmer gold project in the James Bay region to the resource stage.

The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, and has 81.8 million shares issued and outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects.

