Avison Young to hold sixth annual global Day of Giving

Employees across the company will participate in community activities on October 24

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Mark E. Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today that it will hold its sixth annual global Day of Giving this Thursday, October 24.

"On October 24, thousands of employees in approximately 100 Avison Young offices will spend the day volunteering at more than 80 community organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Europe," comments Rose. "Although Thursday marks our sixth annual global Day of Giving, it will actually be a day of many firsts. Many new members of the Avison Young family will participate in the global Day of Giving for the first time – and we will be active in many communities that we haven't assisted before. The increase stems from our acquisition of GVA in February 2019 and other acquisitions, new office openings and hires completed during the past year. We're thrilled that this will be our largest and most far-reaching global Day of Giving ever. As we continue to help initiate change at the grassroots level, we will again be promoting the principles of sustainability through action and partnership – but on a much larger scale."

Rose continues: "At Avison Young, we strive to enhance our Avison Young family members' overall wellness. As part of this effort, we promote participation in community events, because we believe that health and personal development are enhanced by participation in volunteer and charitable activities. Therefore, we continue to recruit top real estate professionals and other service specialists who uphold our core philosophy of putting people before profit. Many people across the globe continue to struggle on a daily basis, and we want to help ease their burden. On October 24, we look forward to working with many unselfish people who offer a helping hand to individuals and families dealing with immense adversity."

Avison Young's global Day of Giving is part of the company's Global Citizenship strategy. Each Avison Young office has chosen its own community volunteer project in consultation with the charity that will receive the assistance.

"The foundations of our inclusive culture and success are built on the ways in which we care for our colleagues, clients and communities," says Martin Dockrill, Avison Young Principal and Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations, who is based in Toronto. "Led by members of our Emerging Leaders program, the Day of Giving provides Avison Young's future leaders the chance to engage, organize and guide everyone in the company in philanthropic endeavours that resonate. I am humbled to be part of a company that values philanthropy so highly. The Day of Giving allows all of us to feel the wellness, camaraderie and gratitude that result from giving back. These small acts of kindness make a large difference in the lives of others."

Avison Young's Day of Giving is held annually in the firm's markets each October.

"This Thursday is a significant day on the Avison Young calendar," says Rosalind Goode, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director, London. "Across the globe, our offices will provide valuable support for worthy charitable causes. The day is hugely important to our people as an opportunity not only to make a collective contribution to our communities, but also – given the size and scope of the contribution – to create an immediate and wide-ranging impact."

Goode adds: "In London alone, 500 employees will devote their time and energy to a series of environmental causes across the capital. Working alongside local authorities and environmental agencies, our teams will spread across parks, canals and riversides to clean up these valuable public spaces that are so vital to the health and well-being of local communities."

Local staff activities on October 24 will range from packing food at food banks to gardening at daycare centres to painting neighbourhood houses.

Rose concludes: "Thursday will be more than a day of many firsts. It will also be a day of many new achievements – for our employees, our company and, most importantly, our communities."

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

