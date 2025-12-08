Avison Young's 2026 outlook survey reveals marked optimism in Canadian commercial real estate

97% of respondents express confidence in increased or stable market activity, signaling brighter days ahead

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Global commercial real estate advisor, Avison Young, launches its 2026 Canadian Outlook, showing brighter days are ahead for the commercial real estate ("CRE") market.

In a survey of the firm's experts across Canada, a combined 97% expressed confidence that market activity would increase (64%) or remain stable (33%) – a notable change from mid-year 2025, when respondents saw more stability (48%) than increased activity (45%). This 19% surge in those forecasting increased activity in 2026 signals resounding positivity.

"Optimism is in the air, with a focus on recovery and growth among all sectors across the Canadian commercial landscape heading into 2026," said Mark Fieder, Principal and President, Avison Young Canada. "Although confidence is the overarching sentiment for the year ahead, we are closely monitoring tariff measures and resulting slowdowns largely driven by declining exports in sectors closely tied to U.S. supply chains, such as automotive and machinery."

CRE has proven to thrive as an investment vehicle, despite levels of uncertainty and mixed sentiments in 2025. Year-to-date investment volumes remain consistent with 2024, and Q3 2025 saw the strongest quarter for sales since 2022. Building on the momentum that began in the second half of 2025, Avison Young anticipates continued improvement into 2026, especially as further interest rate cuts could positively stimulate more investor appetite.

About the survey:

Nearly 200 surveys were completed across Canada, with experts surveyed to establish a deeper understanding of real estate sentiment.

"Polling our Avison Young experts gives us a meaningful measure of insights across sectors and service lines, strengthening our ability to strategically guide clients through critical business and real estate decisions," said Marie-France Benoit, Principal and Director, Market Intelligence, Avison Young Canada. "Given our professionals are actively engaged in transactions set to close throughout 2026, their perspectives yield a unique vantage point to identify early signals of trends taking shape."

Visit the 2026 Canadian Outlook to learn more about individual sectors and the overall outlooks for Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. Avison Young also conducted a 2026 U.S. Outlook, surveying more than 270 respondents across the United States.

About Avison Young

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2025 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for 14 consecutive years.

www.avisonyoung.com

SOURCE Avison Young

For more information: Andrea Zviedris, [email protected], Media Relations - North America