Avison Young's 2026 mid-year outlook reveals stability, confidence, and momentum in Canadian commercial real estate

96% of respondents expect activity to improve or hold steady for the rest of 2026

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global commercial real estate advisor, Avison Young, launches its 2026 Canadian Mid-Year Outlook, showing continued confidence and stability in the commercial real estate market, although this week's announcement from the U.S. administration makes circumstances around tariffs a "must watch."

Development sentiment is shifting. For the first time, costs and tariffs dropped to second as the main reasons for potential project delays or pauses.

The survey of the firm's Canadian experts, completed in June, finds that 96% expect market activity to increase (49%) or stay the same (47%). While expectations for increased activity eased from 64% in the annual outlook to 49% at mid-year, confidence is higher than a year ago. At mid-year 2025, 45% expected increased activity, compared to 49% today – a 4% year-over-year (YOY) improvement.

Sentiment in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton stabilized since the start of the year, while Vancouver and Montréal show stronger enthusiasm.

"Across Canada, we're seeing markets become more actionable and decisive. Economic and geopolitical uncertainty remain, but occupiers and investors are more willing to move forward where fundamentals are strong," said Mark Fieder, Principal and President, Avison Young Canada. "The second half of 2026 is shaping up to be less about waiting for certainty and more about executing on opportunity."

Quality is a clear differentiator for occupiers and owners, as high-quality, value-add premises and investments draw the most attention. Interest rates and financing conditions are important considerations, with capital focused on resilient income streams, stronger operational performance, and opportunities grounded in market realities.

Development sentiment (see graph) is shifting. For the first time, costs and tariffs dropped to second as the main reasons for potential project delays or pauses – marking substantive declines of 9% since the annual outlook and 11% YOY. In their place, risk concerns became the most prominent at 25%, up from 15%. This suggests developers are adapting to the financial ramifications of economic and geopolitical conditions and are instead more focused on specific risks.

For the last half of 2026, the question is not whether opportunities exist for occupiers and owners; it is a matter of knowing where to find them and being prepared to act.

About the survey:

To establish a deeper understanding of real estate sentiment among its experts, Avison Young surveyed more than 200 participants from a larger cohort: valuation and property management groups were newly included in the poll of brokerage and project management teams. Given experts' proximity to active client transactions and discussions, they are uniquely positioned to yield relevant perspectives and to identify early signs of trends.

"Broadening the respondent base was a critical next step in our bi-annual outlook," said Marie-France Benoit, Principal and Director, Market Intelligence, Avison Young Canada. "By incorporating a wider view across service lines, Avison Young can share a truly holistic, comprehensive snapshot of the commercial real estate landscape. This gives us key, measurable insights that strategically navigate clients through their critical business and real estate decisions."

Visit the 2026 Mid-Year Canadian Outlook to learn more about individual sectors and the overall outlooks for Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

About Avison Young:

Avison Young is a global commercial real estate advisory firm that's been committed to making great places for people since 1978. With more than 100 offices and 4,000+ real estate professionals worldwide, the firm combines global reach with market intelligence to help move the industry forward. Its expertise spans across all aspects of commercial real estate including office, industrial, retail, capital markets, multi-residential, hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, land and development, institutional, and a broad range of specialty practices to deliver customized solutions that meet clients' needs.

Avison Young has achieved Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation for 14 consecutive years, reflecting strong business performance and sustained growth.

www.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young:

LinkedIn │ Instagram

SOURCE Avison Young (Canada) Inc.

For more information: Andrea Zviedris: [email protected], Director, Communications and Media Relations - Canada