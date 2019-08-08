Avison Young promotes Clint Miller to Global Director, Affinity Groups

Highly respected Principal will oversee firm's "secret sauce" and work with group leaders to develop strategies that support innovation

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Mark E. Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today the strategic promotion of company Principal Clint Miller.

Effective immediately, Miller becomes Global Director, Affinity Groups. In this newly created position, he will manage and oversee the company's global Affinity Group program and collaborate with the firm's leadership team to develop and implement a budget and strategy to ensure that the proper operational infrastructure, processes, and people systems are in place to effectively manage and grow the Affinity Groups. He will also work with Affinity Group leaders to employ strategies that support collaboration throughout the organization, and maximize client satisfaction, including the co-ordination of marketing activities to enhance and grow the business.

"We're thrilled that Clint has accepted the challenge to manage and grow Avison Young's Affinity Group program as we strive to find innovative solutions for our clients' complex real estate needs and our own operations," comments Rose. "Affinity Groups comprise Avison Young's strategic, disruptive and structural 'secret sauce' – the unique way we collaborate, exchange best practices and build our specialty expertise without traditional corporate silos. Leaders within each Affinity Group program are Principals and senior professionals who facilitate communications, co-ordinate resources and guide the groups in creating their business plans."

Rose continues: "Since joining Avison Young in 2018, Clint has confirmed his status as a highly respected industry leader, helping us streamline and expand our enterprise solutions and tenant representation practices. While concentrating on services to investors and occupiers alike, he has contributed to the development of resources that support and enhance Avison Young's broader corporate strategy and, more importantly, enhance client service."

Miller has more than 30 years of commercial real estate industry experience. He joined Avison Young in September 2018 as a Principal and member of the enterprise solutions and tenant representation practices' leadership group. He will continue to be based in Minneapolis, reporting directly to Martin Dockrill, Avison Young's Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations.

"Clint has been a great fit for our company and our clients from the day he arrived at Avison Young," says Dockrill. "He respects clients' needs and understands the challenges that Avison Young faces as we strive to be excellent at everything we do. Furthermore, Clint's leadership skills speak for themselves through his example, creativity and innovation. Our operations can only improve as he leads and contributes to our Affinity Groups on a daily basis."

Miller joined Avison Young from Cushman & Wakefield (C&W). In 2002, he co-founded Northstar Partners in Minneapolis as a member of C&W's Alliance Program. Northstar Partners quickly rose to prominence, employing more than 100 professionals engaged in all lines of investment and corporate real estate services. C&W later acquired Northstar Partners and appointed Miller its Minneapolis/St. Paul market leader, and leader of its Alliance program. Prior to joining C&W, Miller served as Managing Director for Grubb & Ellis upon the firm's entry into Minnesota, where he was responsible for developing and managing brokerage operations.

Before entering the commercial real estate industry, Miller was a sales executive with Xerox Corporation. He is a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy and completed two tours of duty in the Eastern Mediterranean aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVA-67).

"I joined Avison Young because I was impressed with the firm's leadership, vision and rapid growth," says Miller. "Over the past year, I have been part of many terrific new initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the company's aggressive global expansion program. Clients today are looking for strategic partnerships with collaborative, talented professionals delivering innovative and creative solutions. Our Affinity Groups ensure that Avison Young's Principal-led, no-silos model continues to provide the trusted partnerships that clients value most."

Miller is active in the commercial real estate industry with memberships in CoreNet, NAIOP and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). In 2010, he received NAIOP's President's Award in recognition of his leadership and positive influence as a catalyst and promoter of economic and professional growth across the commercial real estate industry. In the community, he has volunteered with the University of Minnesota Children's Cancer Research Fund as a director, and with the mission team at the Roblealto Child Care Association in San Jose, Costa Rica. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

For further information/comment/photos:

Sherry Quan , Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations,

Avison Young: 604.647.5098; cell: 604.726.0959 sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com





, Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, Avison Young: cell: sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com Mark Rose , Chair and CEO, Avison Young: 416.673.4028





, Chair and CEO, Avison Young: Martin Dockrill , Principal, Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations, Avison Young:

905.283.2333





, Principal, Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations, Avison Young: Clint Miller , Principal & Global Director, Affinity Groups; Avison Young: 612.913.5636

clint.miller@avisonyoung.com

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:

For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung

For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

Editors/Reporters

Please click on link to view and download photo of Clint Miller : https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Clint+Miller.jpg

SOURCE Avison Young

For further information: Media Contact: Sherry Quan, 604.647.5098 or 604.726.0959, sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com

Related Links

www.avisonyoung.com

