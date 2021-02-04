Avison Young grows commercial mortgage services team in Western Canada

Emerging mortgage brokerage leader Myles Strilchuk joins as a Principal in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Cory Wosnack, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the firm's Edmonton office, today announced that emerging mortgage services leader, Myles Strilchuk, has joined Avison Young as a Principal. Strilchuk joins the office's growing mortgage services division and will focus on all asset classes across Western Canada, including commercial, industrial, and retail.

"Myles is a consummate professional who's stood out as top talent in mortgage services over the last decade and we're excited for him to join the team," said Wosnack. "As we continue to expand the breadth and depth of services we offer, Myles will leverage his knowledge to help clients with increasingly complex needs achieve the right financing for immediate and future success."

Strilchuk joins Avison Young after nearly a decade at Canada ICI. In addition to his experience across all asset classes, he has a strong focus on multi-family development and term debt, including CMHC financing. Strilchuk has financed thousands of multi-family units, large industrial repositioning plays, retail development and term projects, and land development in recent years.

"I was drawn to Avison Young for its collaborative culture and the natural synergies that creates across service lines," said Strilchuk. "I take an analytical approach and, in combination with Avison Young's technology and data-driven platform, I look forward to working with the team to build the mortgage business across Western Canada as we help clients achieve their goals."

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

