Aviso Advances Technology Modernization with Broadridge's Wealth Platform

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Leading Canadian wealth services provider Aviso is collaborating with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to support the next phase of technology modernization for its Aviso Correspondent Partners business by deploying Broadridge's Wealth Platform.

As part of its long-term strategic vision, and expanded multi-year relationship with Broadridge, Aviso is evolving the systems that support partners to enable modern, flexible technology that drives innovation, advisor productivity, and long-term growth while enhancing the overall client experience. This includes deepening its collaboration with Broadridge as part of a broader partner ecosystem.

Aviso will leverage Broadridge's Wealth Platform , which provides a next-generation open API architecture and innovative Advisor Workstation components. The solution combines Broadridge's technology and books and records engine with Aviso's own capabilities and select third-party partner applications to offer a seamless, scalable experience for partners, advisors and clients.

"Our strategy is focused on delivering smarter, more agile digital experiences for our clients and advisors, while creating a strong foundation for future innovation," said Bill Packham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviso. "Broadridge's platform approach complements our vision by enabling us to integrate the best available capabilities across our own technology, Broadridge's solutions, and other valued partners. This collaboration builds on our long-lasting relationship with Broadridge and positions us to deliver a future-ready platform that enhances advisor productivity and client experiences."

"This expanded engagement with Aviso reflects our shared commitment to transforming and modernizing the wealth management ecosystem for advisors and their clients," said Karin Kirkwood, President, Broadridge Canada. "We're proud to deepen our collaboration with Aviso and play a key role in enabling their transformation. As a trusted provider of industry expertise and transformative technology, Broadridge supports large-scale modernization efforts across the financial services sector, helping forward-looking firms like Aviso lead with agility, confidence, and impact."

The enhanced Advisor Workstation will increase advisor productivity, enable accelerated onboarding of new tools, reduce internal integration work and costs, and provide real-time access to data and insights while digitizing operations. Aviso will be better positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities while more easily responding to industry evolution and regulatory developments.

With an agile and scalable platform, Broadridge empowers wealth management firms to streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock growth. As the Canadian wealth industry prioritizes modernization of their front- and middle-office operations, Broadridge's integrated, future-ready platform serves as a strategic differentiator, enabling leading firms to shape the future of wealth management in Canada.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information, visit www.broadridge.com.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth and investment services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with more than $220 billion in assets under administration and management as of May 31, 2026. Guided by our values -- we care, we dare, we share, we deliver -- we're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem for partners, advisors and investors. Aviso supports over 4,600 advisors and nearly 900,000 investors.

Aviso works with over 450 partner organizations, including nearly all credit unions across Canada, as well as portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our services include an investment and mutual fund dealer, insurance and estate planning, managed assets, online brokerage and automated investing, asset management, and custodial and carrying broker solutions. For more information, visit aviso.ca.

Media Contact:

Olivia Whalen

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.